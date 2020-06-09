MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Updated:

Huawei P Smart S arrives: Kirn 710, Emui 10.1 but no Google app

By Brian Adam
Huawei P Smart S arrives in Italy: Kirn 710, Emui 10.1 but no Google app

Huawei today announced the new HUAWEI P Smart S. It is the latest addition to the beloved P Smart series and the HUAWEI P Smart S was developed to meet the needs of the youngest that thanks to its photographic sector able to achieve very good shots, lots of entertainment and long autonomy.

In addition, to make the experience even more dynamic, a fingerprint sensor has been inserted under the display and Face Unlock. The panel consists of a 6.3-inch AMOLED, combined with a 48MP camera system and AD a 4000mAh battery. To run it all we find a proprietary processor, the Kirin 710F capable of supporting the device in all the main activities.

The smartphone has EMUI 10.1 for a fluid, intuitive and intelligent user experience, enriched with useful and fun functions. Based on the use of the device, the HUAWEI P Smart S will be able to intuit the daily use by the user and will support it for greater efficiency in daily activities.

The HUAWEI P Smart S uses Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and includes the proprietary store of the Chinese house, the AppGallery, from which users can easily download their favourite apps. On the back, we find a triple camera composed of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, capable of capturing images at an angle of up to 120 and a 2 MP depth lens equipped with Artificial Intelligence.

The HUAWEI P Smart S is perfect for all photography enthusiasts who are always looking for the perfect shot. Artificial intelligence comes to recognize 22 scenarios, optimizing the brightness level, saturation and white exposure. The AIS Super Night Mode combines up to 16 different exposure shots in one to obtain beautiful night shots, eliminating the unwanted blur or blur effect.

Through High ISO Sensitivity, the HUAWEI P Smart S manages to get the best out of every photo and thanks to Portrait mode, you can choose to blend the background and focus on the subject by choosing from a myriad of effects. On the front, we find instead a 16MP sensor to take excellent selfies even in low light conditions.

Gaming lovers will find an excellent ally, the Turbo 3.0 GPU able to increase performance during playful use while maintaining moderate battery consumption. To complete the specifications of the new home device HUAWEI there are 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

The new HUAWEI P Smart S is available for purchase starting today at a recommended retail price of € 249.90 at the main chains of large consumer electronics distribution, on the Huawei Store, and at the Huawei Experience Store. There are three colours available: Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal, Emerald Green. Those who buy it will receive 1 month of free subscription to Huawei Music and 15GB extra to use on HUAWEI Cloud, in order to store their favourite documents and photos.

