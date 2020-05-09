Huawei, Next-Image 2020 is about to start: the new photo contest for the community

Huawei invites its community of millions of people to create and share their most beautiful and representative shots in thescope of NEXT-IMAGE 2020, the world's largest photography competition for Huawei / Honor devices.

Much more than a simple competition, the initiative wishes to celebrate creativity and make it a promoter of a real charge of positivity that, made possible and shareable thanks to technology, will allow people to feel united, even if physically distant.

"With this project we ask creators from all over the world to create new shots using their creative abilities, and thus share their most beautiful images, wherever they are. HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE 2020 wants to use the positive power of creativity to bring the world together"said Isabella Lazzini, Marketing & Retail Director of Huawei CBG Italia.

Five categories established by the brand to celebrate the beauty and positive power of creativity and test yourself to try to take part in the final selection of the NEXT-IMAGE Awards HUAWEI Community Sub-Arena of international level and win the cash prizes of up to $ 10,000. In Italy the five categories will boast exceptional foremen: Mariano Di Vaio (Storyboard), Giulia De Lellis (Portraits), Andrea Damante (Night shots), Beatrice Valli (Hello, life!), Marco Fantini (Long distance shots), real models in the art of telling your life through the shots of a smartphone, which will be a source of inspiration for all those who wish to participate in the competition.

For the duration of the competition, the team leaders will be the protagonists of interviews and special contents that will be published on the Huawei Community, the brand's official forum and virtual meeting place dedicated to all fans of the Huawei world. With 50 thousand users in less than two months and 17 regions out of 20 covered by brand lovers, the Huawei Community is a safe space to share photos, tutorials and discuss together interesting topics such as games, applications, films and music and from today it will dedicate a whole section at NEXT-IMAGE. Video insights, photo tips, virtual meet and greet with the team leaders and much more will be made available to the participants, to help them create their best shots and thus win the final victory.

Leading the 5 Team Leaders a exceptional presenter: Rudy Zerbi, famous face of Italian television that has been collaborating with Huawei for some time: “I am happy to participate in this project that combines creativity, emotion and technology. In difficult moments like the ones we are experiencing now, stopping and sharing our emotions is an important way to eliminate the distances that weigh so much on us."

All the people who wish to participate in the competition will also have the opportunity to be inspired and advised by the digital masterclasses available on the Huawei Community of Stefano Guindani, international photographer, Technical Coach of the NEXT-IMAGE Italian Team.

There are five categories to show your creativity

Remote shots: use the smartphone camera to capture hidden details and different perspectives, both inside and outside.

use the smartphone camera to capture hidden details and different perspectives, both inside and outside. Night shots : Capture funny moments at night or in a low light environment. Reflect the atmosphere of the moment and unleash your creativity.

: Capture funny moments at night or in a low light environment. Reflect the atmosphere of the moment and unleash your creativity. Hello, life! : An image is worth a thousand words, so capture and share the emotion and inspiration it gives you every single day.

: An image is worth a thousand words, so capture and share the emotion and inspiration it gives you every single day. Portraits : plays with the identities and power of portraiture. Capture the faces of those closest to you.

: plays with the identities and power of portraiture. Capture the faces of those closest to you. Storyboard: Use a series of photos to express your emotions and tell your personal story. The story can include 3 to 9 images.

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2020 has always encouraged mobile photography enthusiasts to freely create and share their shots wherever and whenever they are. Participants will not only have the opportunity to get inspired by the beauty of nature and celebrate it with their shots, but they will also be able to win incredible prizes, including the brand new HUAWEI P40 Pro, the latest P family flagship presented by the company. HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE is the world's largest smartphone photography competition and last year alone received over 520,000 entries.

THE winners of the NEXT-IMAGE Awards HUAWEI Community Sub-Arena at international level will be decreed by the best in the sector. Huawei has invited some of the leading photography experts from around the world to select the winners of the 2020 NEXT-IMAGE Awards, which represent the best of every type and photographic style.

The jury of the 2020 edition is composed of:

Steve McCurry, winner of numerous awards, including a Robert Capa Medal, the NPPA (National Press Photographer's Award) and four Jose Awards. It is considered the best living representative of French culture and art. His photography "Afghanistan Girl", known all over the world, has become a real icon in the history of modern photography.

Elizaveta Porodina, is a famous Russian fashion portraitist and leading exponent of experimental fashion and fine arts photography. Recognized worldwide for its distinctive trait: the use of alternative shapes and captivating colors.

Reuben Krabbe is a Canadian extreme sports photographer, he uses creative photography techniques to take polarized photos and particular subjects such as solar eclipses. With his inspiration, Krabbe will give energy and new interesting judgment criteria to his colleagues.

Karolina Henke is a well-known Swedish photographer, with a visual narrative and a unique artistic identity. Henke enjoys great prestige in the sector, especially in the field of international fashion and art photography.

Adrew Garrihy, Huawei Consumer Business Global Chief Brand Officer, and Li Changzhu, Deputy Minister of Consumer Strategy Marketing department of HUAWEI CBG, will attend and assist the jury in selecting the winning works.

For all information you can consult the official website of Next-Image 2020.