Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s, here are the new mid-range tablets coming soon

Like Samsung, Huawei also seems to have two new tablets on the market: the MatePad T10 and the MatePad T10s. In fact, the possible technical characteristics of these two models have appeared on Twitter which, hypothetically, should go to counter the launch of Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus.

To share this information online was the user rquandt, the nickname of Roland Quandt. According to the files published on MatePad T10 will be the smallest variant with a 9.7-inch screen and a resolution of 1280×800. The hardware side will be equipped with an octa-core Kirin 710A processor, 2GB of RAM and 16 or 32GB of storage space with support for microSD up to 512GB.

As for the photographic sector instead, there will be a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. As an operating system, it will have Android 10 and EMUI 10.1 with AppGallery, while the battery will be 5100 mAh. His price is not yet defined and not even the release date.

The MatePad T10s doesn’t even have an official launch date and price, but there is its own technical datasheet. The display will be larger than the T10 model, with 10.1 inches and 1920×1200 resolution. Hardware side, camera, OS, battery and connectivity there are no differences, except for the available memory: in fact, there will be two variants, one from 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal memory, and another from 3GB of RAM with 64GB of space storage.

However, these are just rumours that appeared online via Twitter, so as always we advise you to wait for Huawei’s official announcement. Meanwhile, the new MateBook 14 laptop arrived even more powerful than before.