Huawei MatePad Pro, review: heart of Huawei P40 Pro for one of the most powerful tablets on the market

Huawei has a powerful weapon for the tablet industry. It is the Huawei MatePad Pro, a high-end device with important advantages such as the Kirin 990, compatibility with the Huawei M-Pen (its own touch pen for tablets) and audio that we will delve into later. The tribute to pay, as in any new Huawei product, is the absence of Google services.

Pass our analysis table this Huawei MatePad Pro, with a view to solving the question of what is the user experience it offers a high-end product so focused on multimedia but closed to Google applications. Does it live up to the front line in the tablet industry? Let’s try to find out.

Huawei MatePad Pro datasheet

HUAWEI MATEPAD PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 246 x 159 mm x 7.2 mm

460 grams SCREEN 10.8-inch IPS / LCD

QHD + resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels)

Format 16:10

The density of 280 pixels per inch

DCI-P3 PROCESSOR Kirin 990

Mali-G76 RAM 6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB expandable with NM Card REAR CAMERA 13 MP f / 1.8 FRONT CAMERA 8 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 7,250 mAh

20W fast charge

Wireless charging 15W

7.5W reverse wireless charging OPERATING SYSTEM EMUI 10 based on Android 10 CONNECTIVITY 4G

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C OTHERS M-Pen compatibility PRICE 599 euros

Design: good construction and lightness by flag

The Huawei MatePad Pro, in the case of our unit in blue colour, it is finished in fibreglass. On an aesthetic level, the finish works quite well, being simple but careful. The back has a slight shine thanks to the material used, the camera is located in a discreet (although protruding) vertical line and the Huawei logo is completely centred. It is a somewhat dirty material, but much less than glass and plastic. In a duller and greyish tonality, we find the signature of Harman Kardon, the company behind the audio of this tablet.

At the top of it we find two speakers and the power button and another two speakers and a USB Type-C at the bottom, leaving the volume buttons reserved on the right. The location of the keypad is awkward since we cannot easily access the buttons vertically or horizontally. Of course, the pressing of the buttons is exquisite despite the short travel of the buttons.

The hole in the screen is more distracting than usual on a tablet and, given how small the selfie camera sensor is, it would be better in the frame

If we turn the tablet around we find some well-used frames, no less than 86.5% of front occupancy of the screen, according to GSMarena. The only thing that hits the front is the perforated chamber in the upper left corner. The sensor itself is very small, so it would have fit within the device itself. Although we are used to seeing them on mobile phones, on a tablet focused almost entirely on multimedia consumption, it is shocking to see such an element, especially when it is as large as the one Huawei has added.

In general terms maybe we are missing a more premium touch, at the height of the final price of the device. Fibreglass suits this MatePad well, but it is far from some direct rivals when it comes to hand sensations. Despite this, the lightness of the device, which is 460 grams, is appreciated. Although it may seem like a high figure, these are good numbers for a tablet over 10 inches.

Display and audio: bordering on perfection

The Huawei MatePad Pro’s display is outstanding in both viewing angles and sharpness and brightness. It only sins of some typical shading in IPS technology. The Huawei MatePad Pro’s display is outstanding in both viewing angles and sharpness and brightness. It only sins of some typical shading in IPS technology.

The Huawei MatePad Pro has a 10.8-inch IPS LCD screen with Quad HD + resolution. Even though the pixel density remains at 280 PPI the sharpness is exquisite. It is a panel that is enjoyed both in brightness levels and in general experience. Colour calibration is not as accurate as it could be since the tones are quite vivid. However, we can configure a ‘normal’ colour mode instead of ‘vivid’ in the settings, although there are not too many differences.

The quality of the screen is excellent, the best IPS on the market. The 16:10 format suits you aesthetically and ergonomically, although it is not the best format for viewing content, the main function on a tablet.

The 16:10 format is not the best when it comes to distributing content horizontally. The 16:10 format is not the best when it comes to distributing content horizontally.

In the same way, we can configure the white balance and activate a ‘Natural Tone’ mode so that the colour temperature adjusts automatically according to the ambient light. Also, highlight that it is a panel more elongated than normal thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio. This makes it less tall and more elongated than usual. Technically, 16:10 does not provide objective advantages since we can lose content shot in 16: 9. It works well on an aesthetic level, but at the productivity level, it is not the best option.

Definitely, a panel that surprises despite being IPS and whose main negative points are both its format and the shading it leaves around the circle on the screen, something typical when we use this type of technology.

Huawei has done a spectacular job with sound alongside Harman Kardon. Four stereo speakers with spikes up to 115 decibels and little distortion

Regarding audio, is outstanding. We have no less than four speakers that work in stereo (two above and two below, sounding slightly more above). In our tests, they have reached 115 decibels, a very high figure that shows the body that has the volume of this tablet. It is also surprising, despite such a high volume figure, that we did not find distortion in the sound. The bass is punchy, the sound has a great punch, and the overall EQ is almost perfect.

Performance and software: lots of power and few applications

Although at the multimedia level the Huawei MatePad Pro borders on the outstanding, if we talk about user experience things start to change. At a technical level, we find the Kirin 990, the same processor that we find in the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, among other high-end members of the company. This implies that there is no problem when moving applications or heavy games. We have played for hours instalments like PUBG Mobile and Hearthstone with very good sustained performance and no lag at any moment. For those who look at the benchmarks here are the results:

AnTuTu : 420,163

: 420,163 GeekBench 5 (single / multi) : 725 / 2,803.

: 725 / 2,803. 3D Mark (Sling Shot Extreme – OpenGL ES 3.1): 3,636

The RAM does not fall short with 6 GB with 128 GB of internal memory. Regarding heating, Huawei does a good exercise dissipating the heat (The bigger the device, the easier this is to achieve), so we can play for hours even with the case on without it getting hot. The summary at the hardware level is that we are facing a high-end proposal capable of moving everything but, What is the use of being able to move everything if we can not download practically anything?

The software experience taking the MatePad Pro out of the box could not be more limited: you have to deal with manual third-party installers and fight with Google services if you want to install them. It is possible, but not easy

When you take it out of the box, the Huawei MatePad Pro comes without Google services. If this is an impediment on a mobile phone, on a tablet focused on productivity and multimedia the situation worsens even more. Apart from the fact that we cannot install the basic Google (Gmail for mail, Drive for files, Calendar for the calendar, etc.), neither do the great actors who make sense on a tablet: YouTube, Disney +, Netflix, etc. We have felt hand and foot tied, unable to install practically anything beyond a few loose APKs from external stores (which is tedious since it has to be installed one by one and manually).

App Gallery is still very limited and we found few applications. In addition, it is especially annoying to find advertising in something as basic as a native application store, so we have ended up using external repositories to download the APKs that we have been able to.

Tell that it is possible to install Google Play Services, but with each update, Huawei launches the process is more difficult. So much so that even us it took us a long time to install them and, even after achieving the process to have the Play Store, we have found several errors. The most frustrating thing is that many apps still do not work even if we have Play Store since the framework of Google services that we install is not the usual one in Android, but older, modified versions, and, it should be said, much more insecure.

In short, or we manage to install Google apps or we can do practically nothing with the tablet for the very limitations that Android has if we do not use this package of services and apps.

Beyond these problems, it is at least to be appreciated that Huawei has an interface adapted to tablets. It is not a deep EMUI modification, but the settings are very well adapted to this format. A separate issue is that most Android apps are not optimized for this format, but Huawei has not done a bad job in terms of its own services.

We thus have a dark mode, our own applications for practically everything, such as the browser, calendar, music player, video, etc. Similarly, we have integration with Celia, Huawei’s new voice assistant. It is quite green at the level of functions and communication, but it is good news to see new participants in the territory of voice assistants.

If we talk about biometrics, we found certain problems. We do not have any type of fingerprint reader and the only way to unlock the tablet beyond entering the password is a facial recognition system through the front camera. Being a high-end tablet, at least, we expected a fingerprint reader (like the one we saw in the MediaPad M6. In many cases, we have had to end up entering the password manually, practically a trip to the past.

Accessories: with a view to being a substitute for the computer

The pencil is an interesting solution, although there are very few applications to take advantage of it. The pencil is an interesting solution, although there are very few applications to take advantage of it.

The accessories for the Huawei MatePad Pro deserve special mention since the company has put special care on them. In the first place, we find the Huawei M-Pen, a pencil that will allow us to interact with the tablet and take advantage of applications with support for it. It is robust, of good size and not very heavy, charging through the top of the tablet itself. The integration at the system level is great since it is enough to magnetically stick it to the tablet for it to be detected for the first time and the pairing can be done.

The main downside is that there are few applications that can take advantage of this pencil, beyond the Huawei notes application and some third-party apps that we find in the Play Store. However, being such a large device, it is comfortable to handle it with a pencil, to avoid having to touch the screen directly with your fingers.

The second star accessory of this tablet is the Huawei keyboard-case. At the design level, it is very well achieved, the key response is excellent and it is very comfortable to type for a long time. In fact, much of this analysis we have written from the tablet itself. It charges wirelessly when connected to the tablet itself and automatically pairs, so the integration is ten.

The main problem is that this keyboard is sold in English version even in Spain, so it is not the distribution that we are used to in our country and does not incorporate the letter ‘ñ’. Also, the keyboard works as an extension. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.

Autonomy: fine, but more was expected

At the level of autonomy, we find lights and shadows. The Huawei MatePad Pro has a 7,250mAh battery, the correct amount for a tablet of more than 10 inches, although not excessive. In one day of use, we have achieved about six hours of screen, which is not too much for such a multimedia-oriented device. If we spread the use over several days, the screen hours drop, even more, staying closer to five hours.

It stands out that it has 20W fast charge, 7.5W reverse charge and wireless charging (as long as we find a base for device size). The offer is complete at the level of possibilities but the key point, the screen hours, are a little below what was expected.

Camera: good results for a tablet

Although the camera is not a key point in a tablet when speaking of a high-end device the demand is somewhat higher. In this case, we have a single 13-megapixel camera with f / 1.8 aperture. It is more limited than in any Huawei mobile, without the possibility of portrait mode, but with interesting functions such as HDR, professional mode, fast camera and more.

The photographic experience is acceptable, what can be asked of a tablet of this type. We find balanced photos when the light is on and, although a device of more than 10 inches and almost half a kilo is not the most common way to shoot photos, it is appreciated that some work has been done in this section. The detail is improvable and we need a better job with the HDR, but we do not ask much more of a device of this type.

Regarding the front camera, we find an 8-megapixel sensor. The results are similar to those of the rear camera. If the light accompanies we obtain acceptable photographs and, especially if we are going to use the camera for video calls (more likely than for taking selfies), we can get out of trouble without the slightest problem.

Huawei MatePad Pro, Xataka’s opinion

In short, the Huawei MatePad Pro is a great tablet weighed down by too limited software. As it comes out of the box, the experience at the application level is not good, since we can install neither Google applications nor basic applications for the day to day that depend on their services. If we manage to install Google services (something that is becoming increasingly complex), the product changes completely, although it is still far from being good at the software level.

The Huawei MatePad Pro shines for its hardware and is overshadowed by software. It is a good product at a technical level but weighed down by the system that moves it

The screen, audio experience, battery, performance, etc. Everything lives up to what is asked of a high-end tablet, with the small sin of not being all the premium we ask of it at the design level, but giving an outstanding overall hardware experience. It is up to the user to assess whether or not it is worth investing in a high-end product so limited in software since there are several obstacles that we will find at the application level.