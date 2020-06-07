Huawei MateBook X Pro with Intel Core i7 on offer on Amazon today 7 June

After reporting the promotion of Mediaworld on the LG TV, we return to the Amazon pages where a very interesting offer is available on a portable notebook by Huawei, on which you can save an important sum of money.

It is about MateBook X Pro, which in the configuration with i7 processor is available at 1,299 Euros, compared to the 1,699 Euros listed, precisely for a saving of 400 Euros, equal to 24%.

The model in question includes one 13.9-inch FullView 3K Touchscreen with 91% screen-to-body ratio, to which is added the eighth-generation Intel Core processor, the i7-8565U, accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card, 8 gigabytes of RAM and a 512 gigabyte SSD. The battery is 57.4Wh and guarantees up to 13 hours of 1080p video playback locally.

Amazon also guarantees delivery at no additional cost by tomorrow, Monday 8 June, if you place your order in a few hours. In the data-sheet is also You can add accidental damage coverage for 2 years at a price of 140.09 Euros and Microsoft Family, with a one-year subscription to be shared with up to six people, at 89.99 Euros.

Of course, it is also possible to choose delivery to a closer collection point.