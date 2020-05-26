Huawei MateBook X Pro with 512GB SSD on offer on Amazon

After reporting Amazon's discount on MacBook Air this morning, we return to the Seattle giant's catalog again to report another offer on a notebook. This time however it is a MateBook X Pro.

The Chinese company's laptop sports one 13.9-inch 3K Huawei FullView touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 3: 2 and a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Under the shell there is instead the Intel Core i7-8565U processor accompanied by the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card and 8 gigabytes of RAM. At the memory level we find an internal 512 gigabyte SSD. There is also a long-lasting 57.4Wh battery which according to official data is able to guarantee 13 hours of video playback.

The offer proposed by Amazon allows you to take it home for 1,299 Euros, 400 Euros less than the 1,699 Euros listed, for a saving of 24%. The product also benefits from all the benefits provided by Prime, including free no-cost delivery by Friday if you order within the next seven hours. In fact, Amazon cannot guarantee delivery at home in 24 hours and in fact in the product data sheet there is an indication that "a longer delivery time is required than is usually necessary for Prime items".