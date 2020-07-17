Huawei MateBook D with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD is on offer on Amazon

The 15.6-inch laptop from Huawei, the MateBook D. The giant of Jeff Bezos offers a very interesting discount on the PC, which can be brought home at a reduced price compared to the recommended one.

The configuration with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB SSD it is, in fact, available at 579 Euro, 70 Euro less than the 649 Euro in the price list, with the possibility of making the payment in instalments with the Cofidis CreditLine following the procedure indicated in the product sheet.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch FullView display and is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor integrated directly into the power button. On a technical level, Huawei has also included a new s-dissipation system that facilitates the flow of air and heat dissipation, to always keep the laptop cool even when the workloads are higher. There is also a USB-C charger as large as that of a smartphone, which can also be used to charge your mobile phone and is equipped with an overheat protection which cuts off the power when necessary.

Amazon guarantees delivery at no additional cost by Tuesday 21 July.