Huawei MateBook D with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD is on offer on Amazon

By Brian Adam
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",......
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
'It was clear that it was a rethink to put Jack Chambers in charge of the Gaeltacht'

The appointment of Jack Chambers as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and the way his appointment was announced,...
Huawei MateBook D with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD is on offer on Amazon

The 15.6-inch laptop from Huawei, the MateBook D. The giant of Jeff Bezos offers a very interesting discount on the PC, which can be brought home at a reduced price compared to the recommended one.

The configuration with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256GB SSD it is, in fact, available at 579 Euro, 70 Euro less than the 649 Euro in the price list, with the possibility of making the payment in instalments with the Cofidis CreditLine following the procedure indicated in the product sheet.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch FullView display and is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor integrated directly into the power button. On a technical level, Huawei has also included a new s-dissipation system that facilitates the flow of air and heat dissipation, to always keep the laptop cool even when the workloads are higher. There is also a USB-C charger as large as that of a smartphone, which can also be used to charge your mobile phone and is equipped with an overheat protection which cuts off the power when necessary.

Amazon guarantees delivery at no additional cost by Tuesday 21 July.

Edge is updated in the stable version: improvements come in PDF documents, in Collections or improved load times

Apps Brian Adam -
The new Microsoft Edge has opted for Chromium as the engine instead of Edge HTML and the change has suited him very well. More...
Google adds a function that will allow you to recover deleted contacts

Apps Brian Adam -
Surely many of you remember those times when changing the phone was a headache because there was no worse task than moving all our...
Google Play destroys the record of downloads in the last quarter: 28,000 million apps and games

Apps Brian Adam -
The different quarantines that humanity has suffered in different sentences since the explosion of the coronavirus pandemic have caused common consequences at the technological...
Plants are able to secretly communicate by sending underground electrical signals

Science Brian Adam -
Plants have a "hidden network" of underground electrical signals that are transmitted to each other, use mycorrhizal fungi in the soil as a sort...
Twitter, unprecedented hacker attack: targeted Elon Musk, Obama and Bill Gates

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
A fiery night for Twitter. The microblogging social network had to face an unprecedented hacker attack, which has affected the most popular accounts of...
Xiaomi and Mercedes F1 Team team up to launch an electric scooter

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Xiaomi is one of the companies that launches the most electric scooters on the market, with a range that reaches all imaginable price...
