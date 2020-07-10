Tech NewsLaptops
Huawei MateBook 14: the updated version with Intel processor arrives

By Brian Adam
Huawei has announced that it is now available on the Huawei Store, Huawei Experience Store and Amazon la updated version of the MateBook 14, the 14-inch laptop that is now even more powerful thanks to the tenth generation Intel processor.

The engineers chose the new processor from the Santa Clara company as it can guarantee high performance. The Huawei’s new home PC offers up to 16 gigabytes of dual channel RAM, while the PCIe SSD guarantees a smooth and stable user experience.

Moreover, Huawei MateBook 14 also supports the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX 350 GPU (TDP 25W) with 2 gigabytes of dedicated GDDR5 memory. There is also a Shark Fin Fan 2.0 fan system that manages heat dispersion and high cooling performance thanks to the particular design of the fans, while intelligent filtering technology monitors the system temperature and manages fans in real time.

Obviously there is the 56Wh battery, which together with software optimizations and features for energy saving ensures long-lasting use and high autonomy: official data speak of 14.7 hours of video playback at 1080p, for example. Also present is the Huawei SuperCharge support that allows you to quickly recharge your laptop.

The new HUAWEI MateBook 14 will be available in Space Gray color starting today on the Huawei Store, at the Huawei Experience Store, as well as at the main consumer electronics stores and on Amazon.it, at recommended retail price of 1,299.00 euros for the version with Multi-Touch Display i7 / 16GB / 512GB / MX350 / Touch / 14 “and € 999.00 for the standard version i5 / 8GB / 512GB / MX350 / 14”.

