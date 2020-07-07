Huawei Mate 40 perhaps will have a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and not 120Hz

The Huawei Mate 40 series is already showing itself to the world with the first leaks spread by the best known online tipster. According to the last of these, leaked via Twitter thanks to the user RODENT950, the displays of the upcoming smartphones of the Shenzhen company will have a “Strange resolution” and 90Hz refresh rate like the P40.

The choice to stay with this refresh rate would not be the best since other companies such as Samsung and Apple, the latter with ProMotion displays, are moving towards 120Hz. The smartphones of the Mate series are also there Huawei’s spearhead, where Chinese technicians show all their skills.

There is not much other information online about Huawei Mate 40: in addition to the refresh rate, there is talk of the screen resolution, probably close to 1200 x 2640; but it is rumoured that the series will be equipped with the Kirin 1000 processor, bringing the world’s first 5nm SoCs to smartphones. In the meantime, however, interesting concepts have appeared online albeit with doubtful veracity.

Obviously, this news must be taken with tongs because it is still information without concrete references to authoritative or reliable sources. All these rumours will be denied in due course when the Chinese company decides to respond directly to the various leaks with the official presentation, the date of which is not yet known.