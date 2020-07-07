MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Huawei Mate 40 perhaps will have a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and not 120Hz

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei Mate 40 perhaps will have a display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and not 120Hz

The Huawei Mate 40 series is already showing itself to the world with the first leaks spread by the best known online tipster. According to the last of these, leaked via Twitter thanks to the user RODENT950, the displays of the upcoming smartphones of the Shenzhen company will have a “Strange resolution” and 90Hz refresh rate like the P40.

The choice to stay with this refresh rate would not be the best since other companies such as Samsung and Apple, the latter with ProMotion displays, are moving towards 120Hz. The smartphones of the Mate series are also there Huawei’s spearhead, where Chinese technicians show all their skills.

There is not much other information online about Huawei Mate 40: in addition to the refresh rate, there is talk of the screen resolution, probably close to 1200 x 2640; but it is rumoured that the series will be equipped with the Kirin 1000 processor, bringing the world’s first 5nm SoCs to smartphones. In the meantime, however, interesting concepts have appeared online albeit with doubtful veracity.

Obviously, this news must be taken with tongs because it is still information without concrete references to authoritative or reliable sources. All these rumours will be denied in due course when the Chinese company decides to respond directly to the various leaks with the official presentation, the date of which is not yet known.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Microsoft Edge imports data from other browsers even without permissions

Apps Brian Adam -
Usually, the newly installed browsers ask the user to import data and preferences from other search engines to simplify the user experience. On Reddit...
Read more

Nokia has signed an agreement of 400 million Euros for the development of 5G

5G News Brian Adam -
Nokia is making incredible strides in developing 5G technologies. The spread of the fifth-generation mobile network is proving increasingly fundamental worldwide. This is why...
Read more

Unieuro discounts Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, but Amazon raises and the price collapses

Mobile Brian Adam -
We are perhaps faced with one of the most fierce "battles at the last discount" ever in the smartphone field. In fact, thanks to...
Read more

Official Wiko Y61 in Italy: price under 90 euros and Android Go

Android Brian Adam -
After announcing the View4 range in early 2020, Wiko extracts another low-cost smartphone from the cylinder. However, this time the price is even lower...
Read more

COVID gives Microsoft the excuse to hide the failure of its stores

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The American software giant will close all its physical stores in the world, losing more than 450 million dollars. The company will bet on...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

Android Brian Adam -
One of Samsung's most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already be purchased in the first...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY