Huawei Mate 40, here is the latest news on technical data, price and design

In June online tipsters started talking about the new Huawei Mate 40 series, continuing to search for information in every corner of the network. If one of the first to talk about it was RODENT950 via Twitter spreading some data on the display, now one has also leaked online possible data sheet and different renderings.

Let’s start with the technical characteristics. There is talk of a 90 Hz OLED display both for the Mate 40 base and Mate 40 Pro models, but the latter should have a Waterfall design and a resolution of 1333 pixels. Hardware side instead we speak of a single processor for both models, or the Kirin 1020 5G with Mali-G77 GPU, which however will only arrive in China. The international market should see models with SoC MediaTek arrive.

As for memory, there is talk of 6/8 GB of RAM for Mate 40 and 8/12 GB for the Pro version, together with a storage space of 128/256 GB and 128/256/512 GB respectively. The battery should instead be 4500 mAh for the basic model and 5000 mAh for the Pro model, both with quick charge respectively from 40W and 66W, and wireless charging from 27W and 40W.

As for the photographic sector instead we think of a circular module with three rear lenses for Huawei Mate 40 and four for the Pro model. Specifically, the main sensor for both should be 50 MP, together with an ultra-wide-angle 16 MP lens and a 3x telephoto lens (5x for the Pro). The fourth sensor of the 40 Pro will be a 50 MP ToF. Frontally both versions will have a double selfie camera with main lens respectively of 24 MP and 32 MP with autofocus.

Prices, like the rest of the information processed, are the result of online rumors. However, there is talk of one basic figure of 565 Euros for Huawei Mate 40 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, passing through the 628 Euros of the version with 8 GB of RAM and finally 691 Euros for the larger model. Huawei Mate 40 Pro instead would start from 817 Euros, passing through the 879 Euros of the intermediate version and finally i 1005 Euros for the maximum one equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory.