Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Review

We have finally reached a resolution after exhaustively testing the new Huawei Mate 30 Pro, underlining that to do this we evaluated it for more than two months and forced it to integrate the Play store although it is not included in the factory. The exercise was performed by first migrating the entire user of a Huawei P30 Pro. In this process, approximately 170 GB of information was transferred in 30 minutes, something really impressive. The only applications that did not pass were Google's own like Maps, Calendar, Photos, Gmail etc. Later we installed the Play store and from there we tried more than 60 days installing the ESET antivirus to avoid any intrusion.

Rear camera

As expected, this team has an arrangement worked in conjunction with Leica of a 40 MP lens (Cinema f / 1.8 aperture) with another 40 MP lens (SuperSensing, f / 1.6 aperture, OIS) plus 8 MP (Telephoto, f / 2.4 aperture, OIS) and a 3D depth sensor that supports autofocus with image stabilization by means of artificial intelligence that we already know. In automatic mode we can say that it takes good pictures without having the dramatic effects that we see in its younger brother the P30 Pro.



Hollywood at night in automatic mode

In low light conditions, he had problems with blue lights, but in general he had a performance above any equipment on the market, only falling slightly below the P30 Pro, especially since if you move a little, it tends to lose focus.

It is important to note that the sensitivity is up to 51200, which leads you to take dramatic shots in zero lighting conditions.



Night photo of Querétaro without flash in automatic mode

Zooming taking it to the 30x limit has good results, in fact, we were surprised by how fast the stabilizer enters when taking the photo.



Low light conditions with auto mode zoom

As usual, artificial intelligence plays an important role when you have it active and it is undoubtedly the best ally in any light condition to take quick photos.



Automatic photography in normal light

As for the video, the rear camera is capable of recording in 4K at 60 FPS and we can select the encoding format between H. 265 or H. 264, in turn it has a fast camera of up to 4K at 30FPS and a speed of 1800x, for On the other hand, its slow motion goes up to 7680 FPS at 720. The front camera records up to 1080p at 30 FPS and 720p at 30 FPS in fast motion.

Frontal camera

This one has 32 MP, f / 2.0 aperture with 3D depth sensor, the results with this are unbeatable, we even saw a quality improvement compared to the P30 Pro, although it has a bit of problems when you move like the rear camera. On the other hand, it helps to make facial unlocking more fluid.



Selfie with the front camera in automatic

Camera Rating: 9

screen

The Horizon display 6.53 ”OLED has a resolution of 2400 x 1776 with 409 ppi with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Here we would like to point out that the equipment accidentally fell more than 5 times on surfaces such as concrete and even on pavement and earth without having a single flaw, understanding that part of this is due to the protector that is included in the box, but taking into account note that the new rounded corner design may appear to be more delicate, enduring to such an extent that even the case cracked and the screen was immaculate.

It has the ability to play content with HDR in Youtube and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix For its part, it does not give the high dynamic range, but this is due to issues related to the operating system that we will explain later.

Videogames, on the other hand, run smoothly, including Fortnite which gave us up to 30 FPS at the highest specs.

Screen Rating: 10

Performance

Normally in this section all the high-end equipment from Huawei had no problem, in fact, the equipment is agile in operation, as long as you use all the applications that migrated by default. The bad thing is that with apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and Netflix It comes into conflict, although this is solved by closing them all, but obviously if you are working in some other program it can cause discomfort.

We were able to connect it to televisions Android, Roku and with WebOS of LG duplicating the screen or simply sending content in an agile way. Like synchronization and operation with high-resolution headphones such as Sony WH-1000XM2, the Horn SRS-X33, an audio bar, home theaters, the smartwatch Fitbit Versa 2 and even the FreeBuds 3, the Huawei Body Fat Scale and the new Watch GT 2e of the Chinese brand itself worked without problem.

Definitely the processor Huawei Kirin 990 with the 8 GB of Ram from the hand of EMUI 10 Based on Android 10, they manage wonderfully the 256 GB of internal storage it has. At the end of this review we used 181 GB of the total and I only present the aforementioned obstacles.

Performance rating: 8

Audio

It has support for reading files from high resolution up to 32 bit / 384kHz with the possibility of transmission via aptx HD and LDAC, in turn we could configure the 360 Reality Audio evaluating it with Deezer. As part of the trend, it no longer includes the 3.5mm hole and this time it does not include an adapter, this is important to consider if you are going to use wired headphones.

You can customize the sound effects by Huawei Histen in automatic, 3D Audio, Natural and Standard.

The external speaker has a balanced balance of sounds, although the bass is slightly lost.

Audio Rating: 9

Drums

4500 mAh of power that can easily endure a full day with the most demanding use, under other conditions it can last up to two days, however, the brand continues to dominate in the fast charge aspect. It also has wireless charging and is capable of providing it to other equipment that has this same technology.

Battery Rating: 10

Peripherals and memory

The storage memory, as well as the Ram that it includes are more than enough for even the most demanding user, although you can extend it by means of a Nano card up others 256 GB and it has some headphones that connect through the USB port C. If you want to connect your own with a cable, you will have to get an adapter.

Peripherals and memory rating: 8

Design

As usual, Huawei presents us with a team with an impeccable finish with a metallic look with a mirror finish that enhances its powerful camera. The best is undoubtedly the screen that gives it an avant-garde look. It has certification IP68 that make it resistant to splashes, dust and accidental immersions of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Design Rating: 9.5

Operating system

The EMUI 10 as such works gloriously, gesture control seemed to us the future for its simple screen capture, the original volume control just by touching the corners and the control of the screen without touching it are super intuitive. However, the inter-device operation showed us that it synchronizes well with lights Philips Hue, Alexa and even with him google assistant. All this is overshadowed by not having the Play Store, since the App Gallery It is still limited, Netflix for example is one of the great absences that despite having to force the installation of the Google store, you have to install an obsolete version that does not allow you to save the movies on the device. There is no need to worry about games, clarifying that it is necessary to install the Alphabet Californians store.

Operating system rating: 7

CONCLUSION The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is a great team that is only recommended for those enthusiasts who have basic knowledge to be able to install the Play Store, since the Huawei App Gallery still has noticeable losses of applications that are in daily use for most. Otherwise it is an engineering marvel that sets the precedent of what the future of smartphones will be.

THE BEST Innovative design

Interconnectivity with other systems

Gesture control

Ideal screen for video games and content WORST Lack of the Play Store

It gets stuck with some applications of ordinary use

Rating: 8.6