Huawei Maimang 9 5G, the possible Mate 40 Lite bets on a MediaTek processor and 5G connectivity

By Brian Adam
Huawei Maimang 9 5G, the possible Mate 40 Lite bets on a MediaTek processor and 5G connectivity

A new Huawei phone has appeared in China with a change of strategy within the brand: The Huawei Maimang 9 is official with a MediaTek Dimension 800 processor. The model that would have to open the door to a possible Huawei Mate 40 Lite, the Maimang 9 maintains 5G connectivity as a hook without underestimating the balance in hardware.

Huawei has not stopped launching smartphones even though many have not arrived in Europe. There are even typical product lines of the Chinese country, such as the Maimang. Traditionally they are the prelude to the ‘Lite’ version of each Huawei Mate So they tend to catch our attention when the manufacturer reveals a new model in their country. And we already have the 2020 version: the Huawei MaiMang 9 is official.

Huawei Maimang 9 data sheet

Huawei Maimang 9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT170 x 78.5 x 8.9 mm
212 grams
SCREENTFT LCD with 6.4-inch FHD + resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)
PROCESSORMediaTek Dimensity 800
GPUMali-G57
RAM6/8 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE128 GB
NM memory up to 512 GB
REAR CAMERATriple camera:
64 MP, f / 1.89
8 MP wide-angle, amplitude 120º
2 MP depth
FRONT CAMERA16 MP, f / 2.0
BATTERY4,300 mAh
22.5W fast charge
OPERATING SYSTEMAndroid 10
EMUI 10.1
CONNECTIVITY5G
Dual WiFi
Bluetooth 5.1

GPS
USB C

OTHERSFingerprint reader on the right side
PRICEFrom 268 euros to change

Huawei bets on the MediaTek Dimensity 800

Huawei Maimang 9

The usual strategy so far as to include their own processors in the phones, the Kirin. It is not that Huawei only uses its own SoCs, but it is very rare that you choose MediaTek for a representative mobile from your catalogue. And it has happened: the Huawei Maimang 9 relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 800 to power the phone and, incidentally, introduce compatibility with 5G.

Aside from the choice of MediaTek, surely due to the inability to use the Kirin due to the American veto on TSMC, the Huawei Maimang 9 maintains the type decently on paper offering enough power and performance, also plenty of RAM and storage: from 6 GB of memory and with 128 GB of space. Without losing the expansion by card, even if it is owned by Huawei.

Huawei Maimang 9 4

The screen of the Huawei Maimang 9 amounts to 6.4 inches, keeping a hole in the upper part for the 16-megapixel front camera. With an attractive design that follows the trend without being original, the mobile keeps the rear photographic set vertically while offering a triple camera: a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle and the usual depth sensor.

The 4,300 mAh battery should throw a decent autonomy in the device. In addition, Huawei equips its Maimang 9 with fast charge at 22.5 W. Enough, according to the brand, to fill half the battery in half an hour.

Huawei Maimang 9

The Huawei Maimang 9 starts with Android 10 as standard and EMUI 10.1 as the manufacturer layer. In China, the company does not use Google apps and services, so at the moment they are not essential. To internationalize, the phone would come without them (and with another name).

Huawei Maimang 9 price and availability

The phone has been presented everything today in China and it will stay there, at least as long as Huawei does not internationalize it (the most logical would be that the Maimang 9 was the Huawei Mate 40 Lite, but it will be necessary to wait to find out). The mobile will start selling in China from July 27 at the following prices:

  • Huawei Maimang 9 6/128 GB: 268 euros to the exchange (2,199 yuan).
  • Huawei Maimang 9 8/128 GB: 293 euros to the exchange (2,399 yuan).

