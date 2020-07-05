Huawei is ready to enter the gaming laptop market

Interesting news comes directly from China regarding a possible future for Huawei and Honor in the gaming computer market, especially laptops. The Shenzhen-based company will join all the other major brands such as Alienware, Asus and MSI in August, when the official presentation of the first models is expected.

Honor, which is actually always part of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, will open the dance with its gaming laptops and then be followed by the major brand. Honor president Zhao Ming added that this market was already under their watch for a long time, and that after developing new products it would now be ready to act.

There is already talk of hardware: according to Chinese sources, Huawei and Honor will rely on Intel Core H CPU tenth generation, or to AMD processors such as the Ryzen 4000H; as for the GPUs, however, they will most likely point to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series.

Currently the best laptops produced by Huawei, like the Matebook X Pro, and by Honor, like the MagicBook Pro 2020, are not really suitable for gaming. Getting to this market could prove to be a smart move by the Chinese giant, although in the United States it certainly won’t have the opportunity to move following the latest FCC statements.

Will it succeed in establishing itself even with gaming PCs? We’ll see. Meanwhile, however, in the smartphone market Huawei has established itself as the number one brand in the world.