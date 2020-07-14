MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Huawei is officially the number one smartphone retailer in the world

By Brian Adam
3
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
RoboticsBrian Adam -

Robot scientists carried out months of scientific experiments in three days

London: British scientists underwent a minor alteration and programming of a factory robotic arm and then used it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei is officially the number one smartphone retailer in the world

The latest investigations by Counterpoint Research have shown that Samsung is no longer the number one smartphone seller in the world, but Huawei. Following various measures taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, due to national security needs, it was feared that the Shenzhen company would collapse.

Despite the trade dispute between China and the USA and the decrease in purchases due to the quarantine for COVID-19, in May the Huawei’s market share amounted to 19.7%. A drop of 1.7% compared to April but still not able to oust the Chinese giant from the top of the ranking. The success is due to the early recovery of sales and the opening of many new Huawei centres, including the one in Milan.

Behind Huawei is Samsung with 19.6%, up 0.5% from April. The gap between the two is therefore only 0.1% and we will only have to wait for the June data to understand how the situation has evolved. The South Korean company is likely to rise to the top step of the podium as the increasingly tight ban in the United States has caused growth in sales of Samsung smartphones.

As for the other major companies, Apple ranks third with 13%, then follow Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo with 8%. The remaining 23% is divided among various other unspecified companies.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

Apps Brian Adam -
A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with animated stickers, something that is...
Read more

Google confirms the design of its new Google Home speakers

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Google is preparing a small revolution around some of the products that have given them more joy in recent years, such as the...
Read more

OnePlus launches the new OnePlus Nord smartphone line: pre-orders from tomorrow!

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus today announces the expansion of its smartphone portfolio with the OnePlus Nord product line, which according to the manufacturer will make the premium...
Read more

Bike Bonus 2020: Bottecchia doubles it and brings it up to 1,200 Euros!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Let's go back to the Bike Bonus 2020, because the promotion launched by Bottecchia is really very interesting. The company has in fact decided...
Read more

Superhot Analysis: Mind Control Delete – MORE shots, MORE power

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Superhot Review: Mind Control Delete, the third game in the Superhot saga. MORE shots, MORE power, MORE slashes. You come back for MORE. More...
Read more

WhatsApp: The true meaning of the ‘flirtatious smile’ emoji

Apps Brian Adam -
Surely you have used the smiley face expression in your WhatsApp conversations, but today you will find out if you have done it correctly. Emojipedia...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY