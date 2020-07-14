Huawei is officially the number one smartphone retailer in the world

The latest investigations by Counterpoint Research have shown that Samsung is no longer the number one smartphone seller in the world, but Huawei. Following various measures taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, due to national security needs, it was feared that the Shenzhen company would collapse.

Despite the trade dispute between China and the USA and the decrease in purchases due to the quarantine for COVID-19, in May the Huawei’s market share amounted to 19.7%. A drop of 1.7% compared to April but still not able to oust the Chinese giant from the top of the ranking. The success is due to the early recovery of sales and the opening of many new Huawei centres, including the one in Milan.

Behind Huawei is Samsung with 19.6%, up 0.5% from April. The gap between the two is therefore only 0.1% and we will only have to wait for the June data to understand how the situation has evolved. The South Korean company is likely to rise to the top step of the podium as the increasingly tight ban in the United States has caused growth in sales of Samsung smartphones.

As for the other major companies, Apple ranks third with 13%, then follow Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo with 8%. The remaining 23% is divided among various other unspecified companies.