Huawei is going to take the big step: HarmonyOS on PC and smartwatch

By Brian Adam
Do you remember the Huawei’s proprietary operating system called HarmonyOS? Surely the most passionate among you will not have forgotten his announcement which took place in August 2019, since it had been seen by many as a sort of “clear answer” to Google.

However, almost a year has passed since that historic Developer Conference and, for the time being, very little has been heard of HarmonyOS from us. For the uninitiated, Huawei’s operating system has appeared on the first car and on the first televisions, but so far it is about models sold exclusively in China.

Despite this, Huawei is making great strides. In fact, according to what Gizchina reported, 11 September 2020 is the day to be reported on the calendar regarding the announcement of version 2.0 of HarmonyOS, which it will also target the world of PCs and smartwatches. On the other hand, the Chinese company had openly declared that HarmonyOS is suitable for all scenarios.

Anyhow, it may take some time to see this operating system at the smartphone level, given that in that case the situation becomes much more complex (especially outside China) and in fact, for the moment the company prefers to use the open-source version of Android without Google services. There are also rumours that describe the possibility that the Mate 40 range may be the first to use the OS, but for the moment it seems difficult to go in that direction. We’ll see.

