Huawei inaugurates the new Customer Service Center in Milan: here are all the services offered

By Brian Adam
Huawei inaugurates the new Customer Service Center in Milan: here are all the services offered

Huawei today announced the inauguration of the new Customer Service Center in Milan, in Via Francesco Londonio 20 / A, which starts a new concept and is characterized by one-to-one consultancy and many other services.

The Service Center will be open every day, from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 to 19:00, and will offer a wide range of services.

Inside it will be possible to access the quick and transparent repair which will allow customers to personally experience the repair process of their service and observe the work of the technicians. But that’s not all, because it will also offer one-to-one consultations in which Huawei experts will offer advice on the configuration and use of the device and its services.

Huawei will also keep some training events and workshops to encourage users’ passions and motivate them to live new experiences with their products. In the Store, there will also be a relaxation area to give a premium experience during the repair.

In addition, every week they will also be offered special events and initiatives, with gifts, free services and discounts.

It is also possible to request an appointment for free repairs through the dedicated page or the free customer service at 800-191435 (available 7 days a week from 8 to 21, except holidays).

The Huawei Customer Service Center will also apply a 20% discount at the maximum price recommended by Huawei to the spare parts necessary for out of warranty repairs.

