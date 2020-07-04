Huawei FreeBuds 3i, the new headphones arrive in Spain with noise cancellation, improved design and lower price

It was in September last year when Huawei introduced its Huawei FreeBuds 3 wireless headphones and now the new version is here Huawei FreeBuds 3i. This new iteration brings better with respect to its design, where the introduction of a format stands out in-ear with pads to better isolate sound. But even more remarkable is its price compared to competitors like the AirPods Pro.

The catalog of wireless headphones is increasing with the popularization of this segment in the market. This also implies a wider variety and prices in a wider range. As some manufacturers like Apple with their AirPods Pro or Sony are betting on noise cancellation and a higher price, Huawei seems to want to compete by offering this same feature at a lower price.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i datasheet

Huawei FreeBuds 3i Earphone type In-ear Weight 5.5g each earphone 51 g (case) Dimensions 41.8 x 23.7 x 19.8 mm 41.8 x 23.7 x 19.8 mm (case) Design and connections USB-C, gesture control, wireless charging Diaphragm unit 10mm dynamic driver Battery 37 mAh (3.5 hours) 410 mAh (case) (14.5 hours) Recharge time 1 hour Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Price 99 euros

Active noise cancellation for 99 euros

This is what the Huawei FreeBuds 3i promise if you look at its characteristics. The first change and perhaps the most relevant regarding the Huawei FreeBuds 3 is a slight modification of the external appearance of the headphones and the insertion of the ear pads of sylicon. These ear pads allow passive noise cancellation by isolating the ear canal from the outside. To this is added the active noise cancellation, by means of an external microphone the headphones record the sound and emit the opposite waves inside to cancel the noise. They promise to reduce noise up to 24 decibels.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i bring a total of three microphones to improve call quality. The first of them is the one mentioned above to record the exterior. A second microphone is located at the end of the stick and is used to record voice on calls. Finally, they highlight a third microphone inside the headphones to record the quality of the received sound and equalize it.

Other relevant features are the use of a 10mm dynamic controller (although the Huawei FreeBuds 3 come with a 14.2mm one). Continuing with the comparison with its predecessors, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i bring a autonomy of 3.5 hours of playback per charge and 14.5 hours in total with the case load. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 however reach four hours and 20 hours respectively.

A touch control allows you to pause or play audio as well as activating other functions directly by touching the handset without the need for buttons. Finally, if you have a phone with EMUI it is possible to use automatic pairing through a pop-up window that appears when you open the case. There are no details on its water resistance.

Versions and prices of the FreeBuds 3i

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i headphones will be available in two colors: “charcoal” black and “ceramic” white. The headphones can already be purchased in Spain through the Huawei eStore, at a official price of € 99. The rest of the usual channels will be available from May 21.