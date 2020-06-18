MobileAndroidTech News
Huawei delays the production of the next Mate due to the veto of the components, according to Asian Review

By Brian Adam
Huawei delays the production of the next Mate due to the veto of the components, according to Asian Review

As usually happens in mobile launches, at least in the most important ranges, Huawei would be in preparation for its next big smartphone, the possible Huawei Mate 40. Of course, this year will surely be delayed more than the manufacturer would like: the brand would have serious difficulties in sourcing components due to the veto of the United States.

Huawei did not have a simple 2019 in its main business areas: mobile infrastructures and smartphone manufacturing suffered a severe setback after the US trade veto. And it is not that 2020 has started better for the company since the successive extensions of the veto have made Huawei unable to manufacture the processors for its devices. This would be one of the reasons why the key range for the brand, the Mate range, would be delayed this year.

Huawei would anticipate supply problems in the next Mate

Huawei Store

The Chinese manufacturer is not going through its best moments in terms of manufacturing since all the resources that use American technology are banned from their supply chains. In principle, the company would have stockpiled some components, such as processors, but could not ensure the construction of the next Huawei Mate in time, in principle with the number 40 if it follows the trend set by the Huawei P40.

As detailed by the Nikkei Asian Review newspaper, and always citing sources close to the Huawei supply chain, the Chinese brand would have commented with its suppliers that expect cuts in the distribution of certain components. Huawei cannot count on TSMC for the manufacture of its next Kirin processor, an SoC that, remember, tends to release the Huawei Mate on duty every year. According to Nikkei Asian Review, Huawei would have delayed the mass production of its next Mate mobile at least in a month or two. This could ruin the distribution plans since it is most likely that it will not arrive in time for the Christmas campaign. The filing date should not be delayed.

Mass production of the next Huawei Mate could be delayed from one to two months, as well as its distribution to stores

Huawei would be checking its inventory of HiSilicon mobile SoCs as well as evaluating whether it can collaborate with other chipmakers, such as MediaTek or Qualcomm. It is in a delicate position since the brand does not have manufacturing plants for its Kirin, a task that was delegated to TSMC.

Track | Nikkei Asian Review

