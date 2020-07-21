Huawei could starve abroad rather than sell

Huawei could starve to death rather than sell its assets abroad. The Chinese telecommunications kit maker is suffering a new attack from Downing Street to Washington. Its founder, Ren Zhengfei, has considered giving up intellectual property, but foreign buyers of intellectual property or of network or telephone units are scarce. And Beijing will also not allow a sale that looks like a defeat.

Ren's attempts to sidestep the fight between the Americans and Beijing have failed. Despite protests that it is a privately owned company, Chinese diplomats have made it clear that Huawei's business interests are inseparable from his government's diplomatic agenda. And Beijing threatened to sanction the United Kingdom if it yielded to pressure from Washington to remove Huawei equipment from British networks, as it has finally done.

Much of Huawei's activity is in the midst of crossfire: In 2019, the company generated more than 40% of its $ 123 billion in revenue outside of China. But with their smartphones locked in the Google app store, their executives unable to obtain American visas, and the certainty that the pressure from the United States is going to continue, disposing of their assets abroad to preserve value seems increasingly attractive from an economic perspective.

Ren himself proposed last year that the company sell fifth-generation telecommunications intellectual property. The United States does not have a leader in 5G of its own, but a company like Cisco, to take one example, could become one by acquiring Chinese patents. Westinghouse did something similar with its nuclear power technology in China.

However, the US authorities have scuttled that idea. Huawei could try to sell its overseas network equipment subsidiaries to Samsung Electronics; but with the Chinese out of the picture, customers will welcome the South Korean giant in any event, to avoid an Ericsson-Nokia duopoly.

The biggest problem is the internal optics. The White House would announce any sale as a sign that Huawei, and by extension the Chinese government, has lost an assault. And that is something that Beijing cannot accept.

This could explain why the company is not shedding its overseas phone subsidiary, which is weakened by the Google tools embargo. Instead, he's promoting his own operating system, called Harmony, an improvisation based on the slogan Harmonious Society of the Chinese Communist Party. It is unlikely to take away a lot of market share from Android. But even if former military officer Ren wanted to surrender, his commanders will not allow it.

>