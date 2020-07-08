Huawei announces the Seamless AI Life Experience: this is how it improves

Huawei, through a long press release that we offer below, presented the new user experience Seamless AI Life Experience, conceived and designed for consumers and which is added to a new list of IOT partners and new applications for the App Gallery.

“Huawei has won the hearts of consumers around the world with its innovative and often cutting-edge technology. We are now bringing this technology within everyone’s reach through our 1 + 8 + N ecosystem of products and services. Thanks to the Seamless AI Life Experience, users can connect even more simply with a simple click, opening up a world of possibilities, through Huawei Share, multi-screen collaboration and much more. With the Seamless AI Life Experience, we hope to give consumers around the world the opportunity to feel close and always stay in touch” commented Isabella Lazzini – Huawei CBG Italia Marketing & Retail Director.

Connectivity, especially in the last period, has become the most precious asset and Huawei’s commitment to creating a world in which everything works in an intelligent and interconnected way is now more than ever very important. With the growing availability of 5G networks, the growing use of IOT devices and the growing demand for an always-connected user experience, Huawei has doubled its efforts, to give greater value to consumers through unique advantages related to ecosystem 1 + 8 + N. Huawei’s long-term strategy will see the company expand its product areas, increasing the space of audio devices, wearables, PCs, tablets and other categories of interconnected technology in the ecosystem.

With the smartphone always in the centre, the strategy 1 + 8 + N outlines the company’s goal in bringing digital to every home, to every person and organization to create an increasingly smart and fully connected world. Because joining forces helps to widen the spectrum of the possible and to make the world a better place for everyone. Controlled directly from your smartphone and connected to EMUI, the Huawei ecosystem collects a series of new technologies that work together to offer the user the most exciting, intelligent and connected user experience in the world.

L’ “1” represents the smartphone, the heart of the ecosystem, which controls and keeps all other devices connected. L’ “8” represents all connected peripheral devices, such as HUAWEI FreeBuds 3, HUAWEI Watch GT 2, HUAWEI Sound X, HUAWEI MatePad Pro, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and HUAWEI Vision. There “N” indicates the layer in which everything extends, includes millions of IOT devices connected to each other easily thanks to Huawei HiLink and Huawei Share technologies.

Huawei, a brand that boasts significant experience in building network infrastructures, is also one of the companies in the sector that has built its own software and hardware ecosystems. These two factors mean that Huawei can bring unique benefits to consumers through technology that is affordable for everyone, which ensures privacy and security.

New apps and partnerships expand the Huawei ecosystem

Huawei demonstrates every day its inclination to collaborate with major industry-leading brands, such as Leica and Devialet, to improve the customer experience. As every week Huawei expands the offer of its 1 + 8 + N ecosystem by a greater number of collaborations and today announces five new partnerships:

Samsonite, the world leader in the production of suitcases and travel accessories, has partnered with Huawei. Users of the 1 + 8 + N ecosystem will be able to close the suitcase with a simple tap on the Samsonite smart lock with their Huawei device. The comfort and safety of Samsonite and Huawei technology will accompany the user even outside the front door, to offer him advantages and safety while travelling with Huawei Share and Huawei Pay.

The robot vacuum cleaner 360 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, intelligent and automated, can also be controlled and monitored remotely directly from your Huawei device, with the Huawei AI Life application, to the 1 + 8 + N ecosystem.

Kärcher, the world’s leading supplier of cleaning technologies, is known for bringing innovative cleaning solutions to the market, the latest of which is the HUAWEI HiLink Kärcher water purifier. Now added to the 1 + 8 + N ecosystem, users will be able to check the filter life of their purifier and monitor the water quality in real time using the Huawei AI Life application on a Huawei device.

The Joyoung smart thermostatic electric kettle has been added to the 1 + 8 + N ecosystem, allowing users to remotely control and monitor the kettle using the Huawei AI Life app on a Huawei device. Making a cup of tea or coffee has never been easier.

OPPLE Lighting provides a range of lighting solutions, including intelligent lighting. Thanks to its arrival in the 1 + 8 + N ecosystem, users will be able to control their OPPLE smart lamps, using the Huawei AI Life app on a Huawei device.

Together with exciting new partnerships designed for hardware, Huawei has announced the arrival on the Huawei AppGallery of a series of popular applications, from those related to new social networks to editing apps, to stimulate users’ creativity and make the most of the potential of their Huawei devices. Adding these apps is a concrete sign of Huawei’s further step forward in satisfying users who have purchased the latest smartphones and tablets.