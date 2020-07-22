Huawei, 12% discount on everything at the launch of the Huawei Store app

Huawei announced today the arrival of the Huawei Store application, which further simplifies the user shopping experience and aims to redefine mobile shopping for all products from the Shenzhen company. In addition, a promotion has also been launched to push downloads.

Until August 20, 2020, all those who make purchases using the Huawei Store app, in fact, will be entitled to a 12% discount on all Huawei ecosystem products: from smartphones to headphones, via tablets, PCs and accessories.

Huawei Store is available today for download on the App Gallery, while from July 27th it will land on the Google Play Store of Android.

“Our users are our number one priority. We strive every day to offer them the best of technology and to make it as accessible as possible according to their needs. We are proud today, with the arrival of our new app, Huawei Store, to open a new meeting point between us and all our consumers, accessible in one click at any time and from anywhere. In addition, within the app everyone will be able to get in touch and interact with the over 120 thousand members of the Huawei Community to get advice, read experiences and discover the products of the Huawei ecosystem directly from the stories of those who use them daily” said Isabella lazzini, Retail and Marketing Director of Huawei Italy.