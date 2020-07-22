Tech NewsAppsMobile
Updated:

Huawei, 12% discount on everything at the launch of the Huawei Store app

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Huawei, 12% discount on everything at the launch of the Huawei Store app

Huawei announced today the arrival of the Huawei Store application, which further simplifies the user shopping experience and aims to redefine mobile shopping for all products from the Shenzhen company. In addition, a promotion has also been launched to push downloads.

Until August 20, 2020, all those who make purchases using the Huawei Store app, in fact, will be entitled to a 12% discount on all Huawei ecosystem products: from smartphones to headphones, via tablets, PCs and accessories.

Huawei Store is available today for download on the App Gallery, while from July 27th it will land on the Google Play Store of Android.

Our users are our number one priority. We strive every day to offer them the best of technology and to make it as accessible as possible according to their needs. We are proud today, with the arrival of our new app, Huawei Store, to open a new meeting point between us and all our consumers, accessible in one click at any time and from anywhere. In addition, within the app everyone will be able to get in touch and interact with the over 120 thousand members of the Huawei Community to get advice, read experiences and discover the products of the Huawei ecosystem directly from the stories of those who use them daily” said Isabella lazzini, Retail and Marketing Director of Huawei Italy.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Windows 10: users complain about problems with Disk Cleanup, here’s how to fix it

Android Brian Adam -
After the serious bug with internet connectivity in Windows 10, let's go back to talking about the problems of Microsoft's operating system, caused once...
Read more

Apple, the green transition continues: products with zero impact on the environment by 2030

Apple Brian Adam -
With a long press release recently released, Apple has announced that will become carbon neutral by 2030. The Colossus of Cupertino has revealed that...
Read more

Netflix, the tests of the new low cost mobile only subscription in HD are underway!

Apps Brian Adam -
We return to talk about Netflix low-cost subscriptions. The streaming platform of Reed Hastings has in fact kicked off some new tests in India,...
Read more

This graphic designer delights his clients with his work: what none of them knew was that it was artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Art. Lebedev Studio is a graphic design company based in Russia. 358 people work there, including a certain Nikolay Ironov, who apparently...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will have a better camera and analysts are already advancing what we will see in 2022

Mobile Brian Adam -
When we are less than two months away from a hypothetical Apple digital keynote, where we will know in detail what the new...
Read more

Humans on Mars? Parmitano’s prediction: "In 25 years, but the Moon first"

Space tech Brian Adam -
On the day the first UAE mission to Mars was launched, the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano took stock of the race to the Red...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY