HTC U20 5G: the first 5G phone from HTC bets on a large battery and a quad rear camera

Beyond his forays into the field of cryptocurrencies and some isolated launch like the HTC Wildfire R70, the truth is that we had a long time without big news from HTC in the smartphone market. A few weeks ago, however, the brand announced its intentions to unveil the HTC Desire 20 Pro today, June 16, but in the end, it hasn’t come alone.

The successor to the HTC Desire 19s has also been accompanied by the HTC U20 5G, which is not only The first terminal with 5G connectivity of the company, but it comes to replace the HTC U19e with much higher benefits. Among them, the quad rear camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge stand out. Let’s see the rest.

HTC U20 5G datasheet

HTC U20 5G SCREEN 6.8 inch LCD FullHD + resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765G RAM 8 GB STORAGE 256 GB + MicroSD SOFTWARE Android 10 REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.8 8 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle 2 MP f / 2.4 macro 2 MP f / 2.4 depth FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.0 DRUMS 5,000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 charge CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4mm 215.5 g PRICE From 565 euros to change

Perforated screen and five cameras in total

The first 5G terminal of the house arrives with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor on board, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, expandable through a microSD card. As an operating system, it brings Android 10 as standard.

The front is almost entirely occupied by a 6.8 inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera. This camera includes a single 32 megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture.

The quad rear camera, meanwhile, is housed in a vertical module, next to the flash, and is composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth reading in portrait mode.

It also has a rear fingerprint reader and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The most important specifications of the HTC U20 5G are completed with the usual connectivity in a mid-high range terminal: headphone jack, USB-C port, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC and 5G.

Versions and prices of the HTC U20 5G

The new HTC U20 5G has been officially announced by HTC in Taiwan and will be where it will go on sale at a launch price of $ 18,990 Taiwanese, which equivalent to about 565 euros to change. A single dark green variant will be released with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable internal storage. At the moment, it is unknown if the company has plans to take it to other markets.

Track | HTC