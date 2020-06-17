Tech News5G NewsMobileAndroidReviews
Updated:

HTC U20 5G: the first 5G phone from HTC bets on a large battery and a quad rear camera

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
CommunicationBrian Adam -

Elon Musk promises 8ms latency with his satellite Internet

Starlink satellite internet is getting closer to commercial launch. This new system promises to offer considerable improvements over traditional...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

How is the new PlayStation 5 and what did Sony reveal about its launch

The new console will be released in late 2020, Sony offered a preview of its design. The mystery of what...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

‘There is little hope for people who speak Irish every day’ – expert opinions on Government program

Nuacht.ie has spoken to politicians, scholars, commentators and other experts about the Irish and Gaeltacht dimension of the draft...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

HTC U20 5G: the first 5G phone from HTC bets on a large battery and a quad rear camera

Beyond his forays into the field of cryptocurrencies and some isolated launch like the HTC Wildfire R70, the truth is that we had a long time without big news from HTC in the smartphone market. A few weeks ago, however, the brand announced its intentions to unveil the HTC Desire 20 Pro today, June 16, but in the end, it hasn’t come alone.

The successor to the HTC Desire 19s has also been accompanied by the HTC U20 5G, which is not only The first terminal with 5G connectivity of the company, but it comes to replace the HTC U19e with much higher benefits. Among them, the quad rear camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge stand out. Let’s see the rest.

HTC U20 5G datasheet

HTC U20 5G
SCREEN6.8 inch LCD

FullHD + resolution

PROCESSORSnapdragon 765G
RAM8 GB
STORAGE256 GB + MicroSD
SOFTWAREAndroid 10
REAR CAMERA48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 depth

FRONTAL CAMERA32 MP f / 2.0
DRUMS5,000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 charge
CONNECTIVITY5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
OTHERSRear fingerprint reader
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4mm

215.5 g

PRICEFrom 565 euros to change

Perforated screen and five cameras in total

Htc U20 5g 02

The first 5G terminal of the house arrives with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor on board, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, expandable through a microSD card. As an operating system, it brings Android 10 as standard.

The front is almost entirely occupied by a 6.8 inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera. This camera includes a single 32 megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture.

Htc U20 5g 04

The quad rear camera, meanwhile, is housed in a vertical module, next to the flash, and is composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth reading in portrait mode.

It also has a rear fingerprint reader and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The most important specifications of the HTC U20 5G are completed with the usual connectivity in a mid-high range terminal: headphone jack, USB-C port, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, NFC and 5G.

Versions and prices of the HTC U20 5G

Htc U20 5g

The new HTC U20 5G has been officially announced by HTC in Taiwan and will be where it will go on sale at a launch price of $ 18,990 Taiwanese, which equivalent to about 565 euros to change. A single dark green variant will be released with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable internal storage. At the moment, it is unknown if the company has plans to take it to other markets.

Track | HTC

More Articles Like This

Amazon Echo Auto arrives in Spain: Alexa in your car

Communication Brian Adam -
Amazon's Echo devices have conquered our home. Not satisfied with it, now they want to expand to other places to take the Alexa ecosystem...
Read more

LG extends the warranty on many of its mobiles up to 5 years, which ones?

Mobile Brian Adam -
At a time when mobile phones are controversial about planned obsolescence, and the expiration date that many companies put so that their products...
Read more

Expert launches summer offers: discounts on smartphones, laptops and monitors

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Expert announced the launch of the summer offers, which are available exclusively on its website and offer very attractive discounts on many categories of...
Read more

WhatsApp mobile payments getting closer: now they arrive in Brazil

Apps Brian Adam -
It is a function that It has been in preparation for a long time but it cannot be implemented as if it were a...
Read more

New measure of the average life of a Neutron, this time in space

Health Brian Adam -
For the first time, scientists measured the average life of a neutron in space, knowing this value could place constraints on some cosmological theories....
Read more

Google will facilitate the development of games in the style of ‘Pokémon GO’ thanks to the technology of Google Maps

Apps Brian Adam -
Google just announced availability Google Maps Platform, a focused platform for video game development studios and independent developers. It is an infrastructure that will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY