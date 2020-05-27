MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does not sail in calm waters and in recent months has shown that it does not have very clear ideas on how to continue its business in the tech field.

The latest financial results of the first quarter of 2020 also showed a continuous drop in profits. Despite this, HTC does not seem to have been discouraged and after the rumors on its first wireless headphones, now the first rumors arrive on a new smartphone.

Reportedly, the company could announce a new top-of-the-range smartphone in July. The device could be equipped with 5G connectivity and could arrive on the market two years after the latest model launched by HTC.

The roadmap is expected to first launch in Taiwan and then open marketing in other countries. There is still not much information on the device except that being in all probability a top of the range, in addition to 5G support it should be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The design should be similar to that seen on HTC U12, the latest device in the house to hit the market.

The design could still undergo some further tweaks and adapt to current standards with thinner frames and the presence of either a notch or a pop-up camera. HTC may also be ready to launch the HTC Desire 20 series with 4G connectivity and the presentation could take place next month.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro, already seen in some renderings, would present a front camera with a hole located in the upper left part. Having to go to cover the medium-low end of the market, on board, we could find a Snapdragon 600 series processor.

According to reports from GizChina, HTC would have invested most of its resources in developing VR solutions but it seems that it does not want to completely abandon the smartphone sector. Who knows that the future device can revive the company's ambitions also in this sector ?.

More Articles Like This

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Computing Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Gadget Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can...
Read more

Vivo Y70s: the first mobile with Exynos 880 5G arrives with perforated screen and triple camera

Android Brian Adam - 0
After presenting the Vivo Y50 last month, it is now the turn of a new mid-range terminal that shares almost the same...
Read more

The 3DS Citra emulator comes to Google Play officially: you can now download it

Apps Brian Adam - 0
One of the best-known 3DS emulators has just officially made the leap to Android: Citra has landed on the Google Play Store, for the time being as early...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end...
Read more
Latest news

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more
Latest news

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more
Computing

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more
Gadget Reviews

Realme Watch is official in India at a really interesting price

Brian Adam - 0
Realme is working hard to grow quickly within the crowded world of technological brands and is always trying to develop innovative products that can...
Read more
Android

Vivo Y70s: the first mobile with Exynos 880 5G arrives with perforated screen and triple camera

Brian Adam - 0
After presenting the Vivo Y50 last month, it is now the turn of a new mid-range terminal that shares almost the same...
Read more
Corona Virus

Economic activities resume in Dubai

Brian Adam - 0
Dubai: Following a meeting of the Dubai High Committee for Management Crisis and Accidents chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the government...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY