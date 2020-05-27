HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does not sail in calm waters and in recent months has shown that it does not have very clear ideas on how to continue its business in the tech field.

The latest financial results of the first quarter of 2020 also showed a continuous drop in profits. Despite this, HTC does not seem to have been discouraged and after the rumors on its first wireless headphones, now the first rumors arrive on a new smartphone.

Reportedly, the company could announce a new top-of-the-range smartphone in July. The device could be equipped with 5G connectivity and could arrive on the market two years after the latest model launched by HTC.

The roadmap is expected to first launch in Taiwan and then open marketing in other countries. There is still not much information on the device except that being in all probability a top of the range, in addition to 5G support it should be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The design should be similar to that seen on HTC U12, the latest device in the house to hit the market.

The design could still undergo some further tweaks and adapt to current standards with thinner frames and the presence of either a notch or a pop-up camera. HTC may also be ready to launch the HTC Desire 20 series with 4G connectivity and the presentation could take place next month.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro, already seen in some renderings, would present a front camera with a hole located in the upper left part. Having to go to cover the medium-low end of the market, on board, we could find a Snapdragon 600 series processor.

According to reports from GizChina, HTC would have invested most of its resources in developing VR solutions but it seems that it does not want to completely abandon the smartphone sector. Who knows that the future device can revive the company's ambitions also in this sector ?.