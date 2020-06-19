Latest news
Updated:

HSBC will have to cut even more than it anticipated four months ago

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The HSBC renewal announced four months ago may already be out of date. CEO Noel Quinn is to resume the cost cutting plan interrupted by the pandemic. The increase in bad debt means that you will probably have to go much further than originally planned to achieve the desired 11% return on tangible capital by 2022.

In an internal email, Quinn said Wednesday that his plan to cut expenses, including 35,000 jobs, is more necessary than ever. It is not a joke. HSBC's first-quarter earnings before tax fell 48% from the same period in 2019, largely due to higher provisions for expected loan losses. That burden may not go away, as the effects of the pandemic and confinements will spread across HSBC's loan portfolio in the coming years. The riots in Hong Kong, its main market, will also affect.

Analysts estimate that HSBC's tangible book value will be about $ 160 billion in 2022, according to Refinitiv Smart Estimates. To reach a return of 11%, the midpoint of the target announced by Quinn in February, it would need 17.7 billion earnings. Even before the crisis, analysts predicted that it would not reach that goal, with a profit of about 15,000 million.

But the bad debt charges will likely be higher than originally assumed. Last year, the impact of expected loan losses was a modest 27 basis points of the total. Each 10 basis point increase would reduce pretax earnings by about $ 1 billion.

Since incomes are unlikely to grow much in full global recessions, Quinn may have to make up for potential deficits by cutting more spending. Using the median salary of $ 76,000 in 2019, every 1 billion pre-tax profit less would require laying off about 14,000 workers. Quinn will have to start sharpening her ax.

