Tech NewsLaptops
Updated:

HP presents the new EliteBook range with 5G and super battery

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

HP presents the new EliteBook range with 5G and super battery

During an event held a few days ago, HP presented the new generation of EliteBooks, laptops designed to offer maximum comfort to professionals and content creators. The highlight of the data sheet is the support 5G, the new generation network that will become increasingly popular worldwide over the next few years.

The engineers also worked to include a new wide-angle camera that is able to offer an 88-degree field of view, to which is added an audio compartment that using artificial intelligence is able to reduce the noise of melts to make video conferences sharper.

The lineup is made up of many products. The EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and x360 1040 G7 they represent the high-end offers and thanks to an 89% screen-to-body ratio they are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation. Under the body are the tenth generation Intel Core vPro processors. In particular, during the conference HP also stressed that the EliteBook x360 1040 G7 is able to provide a battery life of 29 hours, obviously variable depending on use. As we said above, both also support 5G, which is definitely a plus.

Also presented the EliteBook 800 lineup 805 series we find the AMD Ryzen Pro processors with Radeon Vega, and offer a battery life of 24 hours.

The EliteBook 800 G7 Series instead, they are based on the tenth generation six-core Intel Core vPro processor, which translates into an autonomy of 23 hours and 15 minutes on the EliteBook 830 G7. The EliteBook 805 G7 and 800 G7 series will also be available in configurations with AMD processors, as well as Intel. The stores will come with 13.3, 14 and 15.6-inch screens.

The arrival in stores will be staggered between June and July, but prices have not yet been announced.

More Articles Like This

Samsung presents in Central America three new smart TV models

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam - 0
The Korean company presented the new TV models, The Sero, The Serif and The Frame and how they adapt to the new daily life....
Read more

How to fix the hours of your WhatsApp so that the correct ones appear?

Editor's Pick Brian Adam - 0
It is very possible that something like this has never happened to you when using WhatsApp, especially if you are one of those who...
Read more

Xiaomi already investigates 6G and shows the first photo of the Mi TV Stick

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
After two full days of announcements with more than a dozen new products, Xiaomi is preparing not only to launch new ones but affirms...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review: the return of the best buy under 200 euros

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 9 to Italy, a smartphone with an excellent price that collects an important legacy. Will it be a best buy?   The...
Read more

Discovery Wolfe Disk, the most distant galaxy ever that challenges stellar theories

Space tech Brian Adam - 0
Most galaxies, such as the Milky Way, formed gradually from the beginning of the Universe, reaching their large mass relatively late. However, a galaxy...
Read more

Xbox Family Settings: the Microsoft application to control in detail what children do with the console

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Just a few weeks ago Microsoft launched the preview of xCloud, its tool to bring the game streaming to mobile. The company continues its...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam - 0

HP presents the new EliteBook range with 5G and super battery

During an event held a few days ago, HP presented the new generation of EliteBooks, laptops designed to offer...
Read more
Latest news

Saudi princess elected UN ambassador for social responsibility

Brian Adam - 0
Riyadh: Recognizing the services of Saudi Princess Hind bint Abdul Rehman, the Regional Network for Social Distance selected her as Ambassador of Social Responsibility. The...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Samsung presents in Central America three new smart TV models

Brian Adam - 0
The Korean company presented the new TV models, The Sero, The Serif and The Frame and how they adapt to the new daily life....
Read more
Corona Virus

Keys to managing the human capital of companies in uncertain times

Brian Adam - 0
The gradual reopening of some sectors of the economy forces companies to take special measures and adopt new practices to ensure Self-service enables employees...
Read more
Editor's Pick

How to fix the hours of your WhatsApp so that the correct ones appear?

Brian Adam - 0
It is very possible that something like this has never happened to you when using WhatsApp, especially if you are one of those who...
Read more
Electronics

Xiaomi already investigates 6G and shows the first photo of the Mi TV Stick

Brian Adam - 0
After two full days of announcements with more than a dozen new products, Xiaomi is preparing not only to launch new ones but affirms...
Read more
Apps

How to delete multiple visited sites from the Google Maps timeline

Brian Adam - 0
If you configure it this way, Google takes good note of all the sites you visit and saves them in the timeline....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY