HP presents the new EliteBook range with 5G and super battery

During an event held a few days ago, HP presented the new generation of EliteBooks, laptops designed to offer maximum comfort to professionals and content creators. The highlight of the data sheet is the support 5G, the new generation network that will become increasingly popular worldwide over the next few years.

The engineers also worked to include a new wide-angle camera that is able to offer an 88-degree field of view, to which is added an audio compartment that using artificial intelligence is able to reduce the noise of melts to make video conferences sharper.

The lineup is made up of many products. The EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and x360 1040 G7 they represent the high-end offers and thanks to an 89% screen-to-body ratio they are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation. Under the body are the tenth generation Intel Core vPro processors. In particular, during the conference HP also stressed that the EliteBook x360 1040 G7 is able to provide a battery life of 29 hours, obviously variable depending on use. As we said above, both also support 5G, which is definitely a plus.

Also presented the EliteBook 800 lineup 805 series we find the AMD Ryzen Pro processors with Radeon Vega, and offer a battery life of 24 hours.

The EliteBook 800 G7 Series instead, they are based on the tenth generation six-core Intel Core vPro processor, which translates into an autonomy of 23 hours and 15 minutes on the EliteBook 830 G7. The EliteBook 805 G7 and 800 G7 series will also be available in configurations with AMD processors, as well as Intel. The stores will come with 13.3, 14 and 15.6-inch screens.

The arrival in stores will be staggered between June and July, but prices have not yet been announced.