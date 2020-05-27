Tech NewsLaptopsShopping Guide
HP introduces ZBook Firefly 14: the smallest workstation on the market

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

HP introduces ZBook Firefly 14: 'the smallest workstation on the market'

Announcements continue on the HP front. The company announced the new ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 workstations, among which stands out the 14-inch model that has been defined by the manufacturer as the smallest and lightest on the market.

Both models are available with the new NVIDIA Quadro P920 graphics card with 4 gigabytes of RAM, while for the processor it will be possible to choose between the seventh generation Intel Core i5 or i7. At the RAM level, on ZBook 14 it is possible to choose between 64 and 32 gigabytes DDR4, while on ZBook 15 only the option with 64GB, obviously DDR4, is available.

At the time of configuration it will be possible to choose, in addition to traditional Full HD IPS screens, also the HDR 400 4K UHD options, which are able to offer a high contrast ratio and a brightness of 500 nits, which allows users to use it even in environments with high light.

Also interesting is the predictive algorithm of HP Z, which diverts the power to the CPU or GPU according to the workload.

In the technical data sheet distributed by HP, we speak of a battery life of 17 hours, but obviously this data is to be taken with pliers and varies according to the use.
The connectivity compartment consists of two USB-C 3.1 ports with Thunderbolt 3, a USB 3.1 input, an audio jack, an HDMI 1.4 port and a reader for SmartCards.

L’arrival in stores is expected in August 2020 starting from a price of 1,099 dollars. Yesterday we also reported on these pages the technical specifications of the new Elitebook 5G from HP.

