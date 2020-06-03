HP introduces the new OMEN and Pavilion Gaming product range for gamers

HP announced the new family product range OMEN is Pavilion Gaming dedicated to gamers including laptops, screens, audio speakers and headphones suitable for every need and capable of accompanying the best gaming sessions.

The flagship product presented by HP is the new gaming laptop OMEN 15 dedicated to the most demanding players. The design has been completely redesigned with a minimal and clean style with a thickness reduced by 11% compared to past editions. The OMEN Tempest Cooling ventilation system consisting of two fans allows you to keep temperatures under control to provide high-profile performance. Speaking of technical specifications, OMEN 15 comes in two variants, the Shadow Black with Intel 10th generation CPU up to i7 and the Mica Silver with AMD CPU up to Ryzen 7 4000H series. Both variants can be equipped with a maximum of 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and with a storage space equal to 1TB SSD or two SSDs in RAID0. Graphics performance is guaranteed by the NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti, RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q and RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPUs. Finally, the UHD panels with 120 Hz or 300 Hz refresh rate, an OLED variant is also available. The new models are available today.

HP’s proposal also includes the new gaming mice OMEN Vector is Vector Essential with customized PixArt optical sensor in the OMEN Radar 1 and Radar 3 variants and headphones OMEN Dryad Earbuds with dual driver technology and Comply foam pads. Still, the new wireless headphones HP X1000 with surround sound 7.1 USB dongle with battery up to 20 hours and screen HP X24c 24-inch with 1500R curvature and 144 Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium. Lastly, the new laptop Pavilion Gaming 16 which will be released in August. HP recently launched the new OMEN 25L and 30L gaming desktop PCs.