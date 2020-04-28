      HP Introduces Pavilion x360 14, a 4G Convertible for Work from Anywhere

- Advertisement -

Today, mobility is key to both studying and working and staying connected. Having always-on, lightweight and versatile devices connected allows us to carry out our work (or studies) from anywhere, and HP has an ideal team for it.

We present you the HP Pavilion x360 14, a compact laptop you can take anywhere.

Within the family of laptops, we must distinguish between various types of equipment. We have the traditional laptops (screen and keyboard with a screen that cannot be rotated more than 180º), the 2 in 1 (computers in which the keyboard and the screen are separated and can be used as a laptop or as if it were a tablet) and convertibles (a “traditional” laptop, but with a screen that rotates almost 360º).

The Pavilion x360 14 belongs to the latter group. It is a convertible laptop that has a profile of only 18 millimetres thick, making it one of the slimmest Pavilion laptops.

HP Pavilion x360 14 Type Convertible with 18mm profile screen 14 “with FullHD resolution

3 mm frames on the sides

Glossy and tactile finish Processor 10th generation Intel Core Storage Up to 1TB SSD Physical connections SD reader

USB Type-A port

USB Type-C port

HDMI

3.5mm jack wireless networks Wi-Fi 6 optional

The optional 4G LTE connection Additional features Optional fingerprint reader

It has a 14 “FullHD screen with frames of only three millimetres on the sides to offer a more immersive experience. In addition, it is capacitive touch and compatible with a pencil.

If we go inside, we find the tenth generation Intel processors ideal for both work and to allow the loading of slightly heavier applications, such as streaming gaming or viewing 4K content without cuts.

Also, the Pavilion x360 has optional Wi-Fi 6 or 4G connection so that we can work or study from anywhere.

HP Pavilion x360 14

HP promises 13 hours of autonomy and a sound to match if we want to see content, with a pair of B&O speakers and the Audio Boost technology of the house.

The new HP Pavilion 14 will be available in late May in silver, gold and greenish-blue at a price that will start at 599 euros.