Tuesday, April 28, 2020
HP Introduces Pavilion x360 14, a 4G Convertible for Work from Anywhere

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
HP Introduces Pavilion x360 14, a 4G Convertible for Work from Anywhere

Today, mobility is key to both studying and working and staying connected. Having always-on, lightweight and versatile devices connected allows us to carry out our work (or studies) from anywhere, and HP has an ideal team for it.

We present you the HP Pavilion x360 14, a compact laptop you can take anywhere.

Within the family of laptops, we must distinguish between various types of equipment. We have the traditional laptops (screen and keyboard with a screen that cannot be rotated more than 180º), the 2 in 1 (computers in which the keyboard and the screen are separated and can be used as a laptop or as if it were a tablet) and convertibles (a “traditional” laptop, but with a screen that rotates almost 360º).

The Pavilion x360 14 belongs to the latter group. It is a convertible laptop that has a profile of only 18 millimetres thick, making it one of the slimmest Pavilion laptops.

HP Pavilion x360 14
TypeConvertible with 18mm profile
screen14 “with FullHD resolution
3 mm frames on the sides
Glossy and tactile finish
Processor10th generation Intel Core
StorageUp to 1TB SSD
Physical connectionsSD reader
USB Type-A port
USB Type-C port
HDMI
3.5mm jack
wireless networksWi-Fi 6 optional
The optional 4G LTE connection
Additional featuresOptional fingerprint reader

It has a 14 “FullHD screen with frames of only three millimetres on the sides to offer a more immersive experience. In addition, it is capacitive touch and compatible with a pencil.

If we go inside, we find the tenth generation Intel processors ideal for both work and to allow the loading of slightly heavier applications, such as streaming gaming or viewing 4K content without cuts.

Also, the Pavilion x360 has optional Wi-Fi 6 or 4G connection so that we can work or study from anywhere.

 

HP Pavilion x360 14

HP promises 13 hours of autonomy and a sound to match if we want to see content, with a pair of B&O speakers and the Audio Boost technology of the house.

The new HP Pavilion 14 will be available in late May in silver, gold and greenish-blue at a price that will start at 599 euros.

