Monday, May 11, 2020
Techology
Updated:

HP Inc. Launches BeOnline Program That Connects Teachers With Their Students

By Brian Adam
4
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The program, built between HP and AMD, seeks to facilitate the connection with students through collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom; that will allow access to pedagogical resources, training programs, and educational advice.

By EuroXlive

Today, the world faces a reality in which the educational system must be able to face the challenges and take advantage of the benefits of the online world. More and more scenarios allow teachers to continue with the normal academic rhythm of their students, while creating awareness in institutions about the importance of developing new learning processes capable of connecting teachers and students outside the classroom.

To this end, HP and AMD make their BeOnline program freely available to educational communities, designed to take advantage of the capabilities offered by innovation in collaborative environments linked to education; developed under a methodology that favors the connection between student and teacher in a simple, agile and practical way. A model capable of generating a student-centered work environment, which stimulates their learning through the use of materials, the development of training activities, and personalized advice throughout the teaching process inside and outside of their educational institution.

"Development methodologies in the digital environment, collaborative technological tools and educational management platforms are processes that collaborate in student learning, also add dynamism and various possibilities for the transmission of knowledge," says Santiago Chan, Regional Business Manager of HP Inc. Central America.

Be online: an alternative for innovation in education

This program facilitates access, both for students and teachers, to free collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom, where they will be able to develop their virtual classes through interaction spaces, not only among themselves, but collaboratively between the students themselves . This deployment is simple and can be done quickly, through the advice, training, and provision of content from the HP pedagogical consultant – Grupo AE (Advanced Education) and specialists in educational innovation who will work hand in hand with the specialized channel of HP.

BeOnline also analyzes the main barriers that educational institutions, teachers, families and governments face when embarking on the program; This carries out an in-depth analysis of both internal and external factors, in order to make the respective recommendations and facilitate access to the necessary technological infrastructure that guarantees the correct management and administration of the educational platform for each school.

“Today it is demonstrated that we must promote digital transformation in educational centers. It is vital to guide teachers and students towards the proper development of their digital competences, and at the same time, provide them with resources to complement teaching and learning ”, concludes Gustavo Ramírez, AMD Business Manager for Latin America.

This program joins the education campaign that the company carries out worldwide, from the HP Foundation with HP life in an online mode, to give access to countless courses for free and in various languages; This online educational platform was designed to improve subject skills, both personal and business.

