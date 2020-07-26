How to watch YouTube videos while browsing other apps on your phone

There is a simple trick that very few know to be able to watch YouTube videos on your phone while doing other things at the same time.

Thanks to the technology of the most innovative smartphones, it is possible to do several things at once; from downloading applications, sending messages via WhatsApp, listening to music, editing photos, among many other activities. However, there is still a drawback and it is that of not being able to watch videos on YouTube and that they continue to be played on other applications.

Fortunately, there is a simple trick to achieve this, but very few know about it. This could help you watch YouTube videos while jotting down something important, texting, listening to music, or many more options. With this tool you will be able to minimize YouTube videos and that they appear in a floating window over the other apps.

For this, you have to download BaroTube and here we tell you step by step how to do it.

How to watch YouTube videos as a floating window?

BaroTube is the application that you must install on your smartphone, you find it in the Google Play Store and it is completely free.

To use it, it is only a matter of registering. Then you must enter YouTube and when playing a video you will see a floating window that will appear on the screen, when you click on the video it will be transmitted from there with the opportunity to move it or change its size.

Not to mention that it doesn’t have invasive ads while watching your videos and it provides multiple functions to pause, fast forward or play the videos from the floating window. Perhaps the only downside is that it doesn’t work while the screen is off.

If you want to watch double content at the same time, don’t hesitate to try this simple trick, while YouTube decides to please its millions of users by allowing you to watch videos on other applications; a function that many have requested for several months.