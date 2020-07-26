Tech NewsAppsEditor's PickHow to?Social Networks
Updated:

How to watch YouTube videos while browsing other apps on your phone

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Solved the mystery of “strange metals”, a new state of matter

Even within the quantum world i strange metals they are very strange, in fact. This state of matter is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In Jamia Aya Sofia, the Imam delivered a Friday sermon holding a sword

Istanbul: Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbash held a Friday sermon in Aya Sofia holding a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G appears for the first time: MediaTek processor?

The range of Redmi Note 9 smartphones has arrived on the market for a few weeks, but the time...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to read and reply to messages with the Google Assistant

If you receive a new message and at that moment you can not touch the mobile, either because you...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There is a simple trick that very few know to be able to watch YouTube videos on your phone while doing other things at the same time.

Thanks to the technology of the most innovative smartphones, it is possible to do several things at once; from downloading applications, sending messages via WhatsApp, listening to music, editing photos, among many other activities. However, there is still a drawback and it is that of not being able to watch videos on YouTube and that they continue to be played on other applications.

YouTube phone apps applications

Fortunately, there is a simple trick to achieve this, but very few know about it. This could help you watch YouTube videos while jotting down something important, texting, listening to music, or many more options. With this tool you will be able to minimize YouTube videos and that they appear in a floating window over the other apps.

For this, you have to download BaroTube and here we tell you step by step how to do it.

How to watch YouTube videos as a floating window?

BaroTube is the application that you must install on your smartphone, you find it in the Google Play Store and it is completely free.

YouTube phone apps applications
(Photo: Google Play Store)

To use it, it is only a matter of registering. Then you must enter YouTube and when playing a video you will see a floating window that will appear on the screen, when you click on the video it will be transmitted from there with the opportunity to move it or change its size.

YouTube phone apps applications
(Photo: Google Play Store)

Not to mention that it doesn’t have invasive ads while watching your videos and it provides multiple functions to pause, fast forward or play the videos from the floating window. Perhaps the only downside is that it doesn’t work while the screen is off.

YouTube phone apps applications

Read: 5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If you want to watch double content at the same time, don’t hesitate to try this simple trick, while YouTube decides to please its millions of users by allowing you to watch videos on other applications; a function that many have requested for several months.

More Articles Like This

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

Apps Brian Adam -
This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps not everyone remembers it, but...
Read more

Stadia 2.26 reduces mobile data consumption, activates the microphone and allows advance in Family Mode

Gaming Brian Adam -
Stadia continues to advance, although the truth is that it is slower than we would like. Google's video game streaming platform is taking small...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, few days left: now there are no more secrets

Mobile Brian Adam -
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is getting closer, for a smartphone characterized by the iconic nib and a renewed hardware compared to the past. The days...
Read more

94 offers on Google Play: free and discounted applications that will disappear very soon

Apps Brian Adam -
With the arrival of Friday, the weekend is approaching and, also, plenty of time to enjoy all the free and discounted apps we found...
Read more

YouTube Music is more “smart and social” thanks to two new features

Apps Brian Adam -
It has become clear that YouTube Music is Google's bet on the future when it comes to music and, although it takes a lot...
Read more

Samsung is doing big things for August 5 in Seoul’s ‘Times Square’

Mobile Brian Adam -
The Unpacked event will take place on August 5, 2020, in which Samsung could unveil five new devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY