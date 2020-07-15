How to use your PC and enter Windows if the keyboard doesn’t work

If you have a startup password when you open your computer, you know that you have to enter it every time you turn it on or that you end the sleep or hibernation state. It is recommended to have it so that nobody enters our session without our permission, consult personal data or gossip about what we have. But the problem comes when we have to log into Windows 10 and the keyboard doesn’t work. Fortunately, there are solutions.

Maybe your keyboard is temporarily broken and that prevents you from entering Windows. If you do not have a password, you will not have to have a keyboard, but it is advisable to maintain as much privacy as possible on the computer, even if it means taking a few more seconds to access. Good because it is from work and you do not want anyone to enter in your absence or simply if it is at home and you do not want your family to access your documents, photographs, files, etc.

One of the fastest solutions is to search for any portable keyboard that you have at home and that we can temporarily connect by USB but there is not always one that we can use so there are other ways to solve it.

Login without keyboard

When you go to the login screen where you are going to log into Windows 10, it asks you for the password, there is a small section that helps us connect even without a keyboard. These are the accessibility options of the computer from which we can activate a series of functions. To access, you will have to look at the lower right corner of the screen where you will see two small icons: the turn off icon and another small icon next to it that will activate the accessibility options.

Tap on it to open a series of options:

Storyteller

Magnifying glass

On-screen keyboard

High contrast

Special Keys

Filter keys

Click on the third option “On-screen keyboard” and automatically we will see how a fully functional keyboard appears on the computer screen. It can be used with a touch screen if you are from the tablet or from a convertible with this option but it also allows you to use the mouse to type the password until you can access and login in Windows 10 without any problem.

On-screen keyboard

Once you are inside the computer, you can also activate the on-screen keyboard to use it until you can solve the problem and while the keyboard does not work. You can use the mouse to touch each of the keys until get write what you need. In the long term it is not a solution because it is not comfortable to write very complex texts having to look for the different letters on the screen and click with the mouse but it is a good option if we have no other option. To activate it you must:

Go to Settings / Settings from Windows Start

Open the Accessibility section from Settings

Find the left side menu

Go to Keyboard

You will see the first option: Use the device without a physical keyboard

Activate the Use on-screen keyboard button

A large keyboard will automatically appear on your screen with which you can type using the computer mouse or if you have a touch screen

To get here, you can also type “on-screen keyboard” in Start and the application will automatically appear, but you can only do it once it is activated and you have access to a writing method. Or you can open it by pressing the Windows logo key + CTRL + O to enable or disable. Before, you can follow the route: Home> Accessibility> Keyboard> Use the on-screen keyboard and activate it.

Bluetooth keyboards

When you have already signed in to Windows 10 and you are inside, you can use a Bluetooth keyboard if your computer does not have an immediate solution and you need to type but the keyboard doesn’t work. It is convenient to have one of these keyboards at home, most of which are not only compatible with your laptop, for example, but also with the tablet or even with television if you have a Smart TV and use it to browse the Internet or use applications. with Internet access, for example. It is enough to have it connected by Bluetooth to the computer from which your keyboard is broken (especially if it’s portable and you can’t replace it for a while) and you don’t want to have to use the on-screen keyboard.

