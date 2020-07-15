Tech NewsHow to?Windows
Updated:

How to use your PC and enter Windows if the keyboard doesn’t work

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Login Windows 10

If you have a startup password when you open your computer, you know that you have to enter it every time you turn it on or that you end the sleep or hibernation state. It is recommended to have it so that nobody enters our session without our permission, consult personal data or gossip about what we have. But the problem comes when we have to log into Windows 10 and the keyboard doesn’t work. Fortunately, there are solutions.

Maybe your keyboard is temporarily broken and that prevents you from entering Windows. If you do not have a password, you will not have to have a keyboard, but it is advisable to maintain as much privacy as possible on the computer, even if it means taking a few more seconds to access. Good because it is from work and you do not want anyone to enter in your absence or simply if it is at home and you do not want your family to access your documents, photographs, files, etc.

One of the fastest solutions is to search for any portable keyboard that you have at home and that we can temporarily connect by USB but there is not always one that we can use so there are other ways to solve it.

Login without keyboard

When you go to the login screen where you are going to log into Windows 10, it asks you for the password, there is a small section that helps us connect even without a keyboard. These are the accessibility options of the computer from which we can activate a series of functions. To access, you will have to look at the lower right corner of the screen where you will see two small icons: the turn off icon and another small icon next to it that will activate the accessibility options.

Tap on it to open a series of options:

  • Storyteller
  • Magnifying glass
  • On-screen keyboard
  • High contrast
  • Special Keys
  • Filter keys

Login Windows keyboards

Click on the third option “On-screen keyboard” and automatically we will see how a fully functional keyboard appears on the computer screen. It can be used with a touch screen if you are from the tablet or from a convertible with this option but it also allows you to use the mouse to type the password until you can access and login in Windows 10 without any problem.

On-screen keyboard

On-screen keyboard

Once you are inside the computer, you can also activate the on-screen keyboard to use it until you can solve the problem and while the keyboard does not work. You can use the mouse to touch each of the keys until get write what you need. In the long term it is not a solution because it is not comfortable to write very complex texts having to look for the different letters on the screen and click with the mouse but it is a good option if we have no other option. To activate it you must:

  • Go to Settings / Settings from Windows Start
  • Open the Accessibility section from Settings
  • Find the left side menu
  • Go to Keyboard
  • You will see the first option: Use the device without a physical keyboard
  • Activate the Use on-screen keyboard button
  • A large keyboard will automatically appear on your screen with which you can type using the computer mouse or if you have a touch screen

Activate keyboard

To get here, you can also type “on-screen keyboard” in Start and the application will automatically appear, but you can only do it once it is activated and you have access to a writing method. Or you can open it by pressing the Windows logo key + CTRL + O to enable or disable. Before, you can follow the route: Home> Accessibility> Keyboard> Use the on-screen keyboard and activate it.

On-screen keyboard Windows 10

Bluetooth keyboards

When you have already signed in to Windows 10 and you are inside, you can use a Bluetooth keyboard if your computer does not have an immediate solution and you need to type but the keyboard doesn’t work. It is convenient to have one of these keyboards at home, most of which are not only compatible with your laptop, for example, but also with the tablet or even with television if you have a Smart TV and use it to browse the Internet or use applications. with Internet access, for example. It is enough to have it connected by Bluetooth to the computer from which your keyboard is broken (especially if it’s portable and you can’t replace it for a while) and you don’t want to have to use the on-screen keyboard.

Logitech K380

Logitech’s is a QWERTY keyboard small, compact and compatible with up to three different devices so you can use it regularly for your tablet, smartphone or TV but you can also connect it to your computer when you need it. Round the 40 euros Available in black, white, or pink, it is compact and portable, weighs little, making it perfect for travelling. It runs on batteries that promise up to two years of use and are very light. Also, just touch a button to connect it to the device you want to control.

Logitech K380 Wireless Keyboard

SENGBIRCH

If you are looking for something much more affordable than the previous one, the SENGBIrch is a keyboard that will only cost you about 16 euros and works with Bluetooth technology and is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows or any other operating system. It is a wireless QWERTY keyboard Lightweight with AAA batteries that promises about three months of use per charge and with a Bluetooth connection with a range of up to 10 meters. An affordable option if you want something temporary but are not looking for the best quality.

SENGBirch Wireless Keyboard

 

 

More Articles Like This

LG OLED 55-inch TV with soundbar as a gift on Amazon for TV Week

Electronics Brian Adam -
As we got to report this morning, Amazon TV Week has officially started. Jeff Bezos' shop is proposing many offers on televisions of famous...
Read more

How to download apps from Google Play that are not available in your country with Aurora Store

Google Brian Adam -
Google Play has millions of applications, although not all appear on your list. Developers can choose to have apps only appear for certain available...
Read more

Edge improves navigation in In Private mode: strict mode can be activated in one click

Apps Brian Adam -
Edge has become an alternative when it comes to choosing a web browser. We can choose Chrome, of course, but the arrival of the...
Read more

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C arrive in Spain: official price and availability

Mobile Brian Adam -
Fulfilling the appointment set in its calendar and ours, Xiaomi has carried out the presentation of several smart products, some for the home and...
Read more

Do you know how to quickly find all your creations in Google Photos?

Apps Brian Adam -
Creations are one of those contents that Google Photos has had for a long time and that delights all users because it generates videos...
Read more

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

Electronics Brian Adam -
During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ", the company's gaming monitor with...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY