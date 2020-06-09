Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
How to use the Google Assistant when driving with the Maps browser

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Surely many of you remember that first application that came out for Android that was the browser that we currently have integrated into Google Maps. From those first versions so far, its evolution has been surprising and it has given time that we can even control everything through voice commands.

The system that allows this to be possible is none other than the Google Assistant, the same that we have access to in the smart speakers of the Mountain View and that he is always ready to listen to everything we say (many times, more than we would like). So to give it use when we drive, that we cannot touch the screen of the mobile, is something more than recommended.

And it is that the presence of the assistant is essential within Google Maps, if only so that when using it in the car we gain security, since we will not have to touch the smartphone screen or distract ourselves by changing the musical theme on Spotify, or warning someone that we are already on the way.

Use your voice without touching the screen

It is an option that is not new and that not all users know that they have it at their disposal. That is why we are going to show you how to use it quickly and easily and, as we said before, without distractions while we are behind the wheel. So the first thing is to open the Google Maps app and select the destination we want to go to.

Use the Google Assistant with the Maps browser.

Once we are in the car, if for example we want to send a message to one of our contacts, you simply have to, or either say to the smartphone that of “Ok Google”, or touch the screen on the microphone icon that appears to the right of the prompts. From there the assistant will be listening to us to start up what we say.

It is advisable not to ask the assistant to show us content or apps outside of Google Maps, so we recommend that you only use it to ask the phone to send a message to someone, or to put a specific musical theme, or to change the destination address if an alternative plan has emerged. This way, we keep our attention on the road and don’t put ourselves in danger by being distracted by the phone.

To say that, prior to the use we make of the wizard, you will have to have it configured through its official application or, otherwise, it will not respond to you or do anything you ask of it.

