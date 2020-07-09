How to update a Realme mobile before the update by OTA arrives

Realme mobiles can be updated directly from the OTA notification, but also support manual ‘flashing’ with an update file. And it is often much faster to update this way, especially if you use an official and global Realme ROM.

In general, there is not much work to update a smartphone because the update jumps as a warning: just click on the notification and the process starts. It is what is called OTA or FOTA (Firmware Over The Air or wireless update), an automatic way that manufacturers use to upgrade the firmware of mobiles. Waiting is usually the key to receiving the OTA, but there is always a shortcut to shorten the days. As with Realme: it is possible to update your phones manually.

Download the firmware and install it manually

Firmware download from the Spanish Realme website Firmware download from the Spanish Realme website

From the Realme support pages, the latest mobile firmwares distributed for each country are available. Therefore, and in most cases, if the OTA does not reach you on the phone you can download the firmware from the official website to install it later manually. It is a safe process that does not involve too much difficulty; as long as it is the specific file of the Realme to update and it has not been modified (the installer checks that the firmware is correct before ‘flashing’).

Manual installation is not done from the phone settings, as in other brands, but you have to go through the file manager to directly run the firmware. The process is the following:

Go to the Realme support page to check if there is an updated firmware for your mobile.

In the event that there is an update available that you do not have by OTA download it and then move it to the mobile . Or download the firmware directly from Realme.

. Or download the firmware directly from Realme. Open the file manager of the phone and go to the folder where you moved the update (if you downloaded it from your mobile it will be in ‘Downloads’).

Click on the ZIP file of the firmware and the phone will proceed to install it after accepting it. Remember to connect the mobile to the charger so that there are no problems during the ‘flashing’.

To install the update, click on the file To install the update, click on the file

When searching for the firmware on the Realme website, it may not yet be available, as is the case with Android 10 with Realme UI for Realme 5. The global update started in June, but it has not yet reached Spain. And there is a way to speed up the process: download the firmware from the Realme India support page.

Realme India may have a more updated phone firmware. They are global and include Spanish Realme India may have a more updated phone firmware. They are global and include Spanish

International Realme models share hardware under the same name, but you have to be careful: perhaps the Indian firmware is not 100% compatible with other models, such as the Spanish one. Usually there are only software differences (some specific India app, shop and theme app adapted …): You can flash an Indian update as it is part of global mobiles. Yes, always under your responsibility. Often the OTA only takes a few days, so it’s worth the wait.