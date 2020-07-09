MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?
Updated:

How to update a Realme mobile before the update by OTA arrives

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy A31 already in Spain, these are its official price and availability

One of Samsung's most anticipated mid-range mobiles has just officially landed in Spain: the Samsung Galaxy A31 can already...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to update a Realme mobile before the update by OTA arrives

Realme mobiles can be updated directly from the OTA notification, but also support manual ‘flashing’ with an update file. And it is often much faster to update this way, especially if you use an official and global Realme ROM.

In general, there is not much work to update a smartphone because the update jumps as a warning: just click on the notification and the process starts. It is what is called OTA or FOTA (Firmware Over The Air or wireless update), an automatic way that manufacturers use to upgrade the firmware of mobiles. Waiting is usually the key to receiving the OTA, but there is always a shortcut to shorten the days. As with Realme: it is possible to update your phones manually.

Download the firmware and install it manually

Update Realme Manual Firmware download from the Spanish Realme website

From the Realme support pages, the latest mobile firmwares distributed for each country are available. Therefore, and in most cases, if the OTA does not reach you on the phone you can download the firmware from the official website to install it later manually. It is a safe process that does not involve too much difficulty; as long as it is the specific file of the Realme to update and it has not been modified (the installer checks that the firmware is correct before ‘flashing’).

Manual installation is not done from the phone settings, as in other brands, but you have to go through the file manager to directly run the firmware. The process is the following:

  • Go to the Realme support page to check if there is an updated firmware for your mobile.
  • In the event that there is an update available that you do not have by OTA download it and then move it to the mobile. Or download the firmware directly from Realme.
  • Open the file manager of the phone and go to the folder where you moved the update (if you downloaded it from your mobile it will be in ‘Downloads’).
  • Click on the ZIP file of the firmware and the phone will proceed to install it after accepting it. Remember to connect the mobile to the charger so that there are no problems during the ‘flashing’.
Update Realme Manual To install the update, click on the file

When searching for the firmware on the Realme website, it may not yet be available, as is the case with Android 10 with Realme UI for Realme 5. The global update started in June, but it has not yet reached Spain. And there is a way to speed up the process: download the firmware from the Realme India support page.

Update Realme Manual Realme India may have a more updated phone firmware. They are global and include Spanish

International Realme models share hardware under the same name, but you have to be careful: perhaps the Indian firmware is not 100% compatible with other models, such as the Spanish one. Usually there are only software differences (some specific India app, shop and theme app adapted …): You can flash an Indian update as it is part of global mobiles. Yes, always under your responsibility. Often the OTA only takes a few days, so it’s worth the wait.

More Articles Like This

Do you fear a Facebook-WhatsApp merger? Here are the first tests

Apps Brian Adam -
It was clear to everyone in 2014, when Facebook bought WhatsApp for just over $ 22 billion, that That disbursement would not be to...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra, the first live images appeared online

Android Brian Adam -
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is approaching upon launch on the market, and with it the leaks between images, renders and data sheets continuously...
Read more

Total Tank Simulator Review: low poly war

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Total Tank Simulator is an indie title with good ideas but unfortunately marred by a not exactly flawless realization. Many of you will have had...
Read more

Xiaomi has a 16-inch LCD whiteboard, with pencil, perfect for your children

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Xiaomi is one of the few companies that continues to exploit a market through which there are still few companies that want to transit,...
Read more

Xiaomi puts its own Airpods on sale for less than 20 euros

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Xiaomi is what you have, that if you get lost for a couple of weeks and do not follow their adventures, you can miss...
Read more

F1 2020, analysis: eternal Kaiser

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
F1 2020 has become the tribute that the legend of Michael Schumacher deserved. This is the most complete installment of Codemasters to date. 2020 is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY