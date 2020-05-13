Wednesday, May 13, 2020
How to Unlock Your iPhone Still Using Mouthguards

By Brian Adam
If your iPhone has a Face ID lock and recognition, you will surely have had a hard time unlocking it using face masks. If so, don’t stop reading.

iPhone facial recognition face mask
Manzana It is always characterized by being the most innovative in its technology, as well as its most innovative models of iPhone They have integrated the possibility of locking and unlocking with facial recognition; a great security and privacy tool. However, in recent days a problem has arisen among the different users and it is how complicated it is to unlock the smartphone using face shields.

WhatsApp and Facebook join forces to make video calls of up to 50 people

As you know, from health recommendations around the world, if it is necessary to leave home will always be wearing a face maskDo not touch your face and constantly wash your hands. This is how users who have iPhone They have faced the problem of not being able to unlock their phone when wearing face masks. Luckily there is a simple method to do it.

How to unlock your iPhone with face mask on?

 

Face ID is the name that this technology receives from iPhone, which has been proven to stop working using some type of mask, in this case mouthguards; as it is essential for Face ID to see the user’s nose and mouth, like laser light spots. For that same reason, it is also impossible to register a face with a mask, because it simply does not detect it.

iphone unlock mouthpiece

But there is an alternative to skip this step and it is that when you try to unlock your phone press the button that says Face ID, which is located on your locked screen. This will immediately send you to a second screen to enter a password or PIN and that’s it.

iphone lock mouthpiece

iPhone lock screen mouthpiece
This will allow you to unlock your iPhone quickly, without having to disable the lock Face ID and more importantly, without having to take off your face mask.

Does Apple know about this problem on iPhone?

Yes, around the world many users have made their problem known to Manzana, reason why the company founded by Steve Jobs, has put to work to solve it. This through a Face ID update that already includes a system to detect the mask and request the unlock code more quickly, without having to press the button Face ID.

This solution will arrive for the next update of iOSwhich will be iOS 13.5For this reason, we do not recommend uninstalling the facial recognition function so that you can take advantage of it now that it is updated. And, if you want to be surprised with the great technology of the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, remember that you can buy them from Telcel Online Store and enjoy of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

Now that you know this trick, feel free to share it with whoever you know has struggled with their iPhone using face masks. And remember that it is best to stay at home and take care of those you love the most.

