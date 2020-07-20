How to uninstall the new Microsoft Edge from Windows 10 (2020)

Microsoft has always had bad experiences with its internet browsers, despite the success of some of them. Explorer was the favorite of millions of users for years, but it did not remove to make the existence of Redmond bitter. by monopoly threats from some organizations and governments. Something that almost led him to have to divide the company to the then CEO Bill Gates.

Unfortunately, Microsoft Edge has had a rather bumpy road: It arrived as the brand new browser of the newly released Windows 10 but it did not materialize, losing a new battle against Google and its Chrome. So in 2018, the Redmond announced that they would join their enemy by adopting the free Chromium platform, until in January of this year the new version finally arrived, which many users have considered as very positive.

Can you easily uninstall Edge?

Unlike the first Edge (let’s call it that), the 2020 one is installed on top of the old one, removing it from the system forever so we have a browser which is as compatible as Google’s own. Now, what happens if you do not like it because you are not going to use it, nor do you want to have problems when opening links by configuring which is the default app? Well, it’s your turn to remove it from Windows 10.

Delete Edge through Settings.

To do this we are going to teach you two different ways. The first is through the Windows 10 configuration menu, within the Applications section. There you will see, as in the image above, a section of “Applications and features” where everything you have installed on the computer appears. You go down the list until you find Microsoft Edge. Now click on it and when you see the “Uninstall” button, click it to remove it from the system.

How to uninstall Edge through the control panel.

The second method is through the lifetime “Control Panel” of Windows. You are looking for the “Programs” section and, just below, an option that is “Uninstall a program”. We click with the mouse and we will enter the window where all the ones you have installed on the PC are. Search for Microsoft Edge and select it. Above you will see the “Uninstall” button. You press it and it only remains to wait for the whole process to finish.

Too you have another method which is to resort to the old MS-DOS command window and, with a succession of sentences, start this uninstallation. But it is not worth typing so much to get something that with just three clicks you have already solved.