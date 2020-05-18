Internet Explorer has been the web browser that has accompanied the Microsoft operating system for decades. However, with the arrival of Windows 10, the Redmond decided to develop a new, more modern browser to replace the famous browser. However after several years since the arrival of the latest version of the Microsoft system, both browsers still coexist in the system despite the fact that the company does not offer any type of support over the old browser. If you have not already done so, we will show How to uninstall and remove Internet Explorer completely in Windows 10.

To check if we still have the legendary browser installed on our computer, all we have to do is type its name in the search box on the taskbar and check if it appears among the results. If so, the first thing we have to do is proceed with its uninstallation.

How to uninstall Internet Explorer

To uninstall IE in Windows 10 we have up to three different options, either use the Install or Uninstall option from the Control Panel, look for the application in the list of Applications and features on the Configuration page for its later uninstallation or do a search of the browser from the box of the taskbar and on the options of the result choose the option Uninstall.

The first one is how we have done it all our lives:

We open the control panel.

We select the option Programs and characteristics.

We search Internet Explorer among the list of applications.

We select the browser

Click on Uninstall.

From the Configuration page the steps to follow are:

We open the Windows 10 Configuration page, Win + I.

We select the option Applications .

. We came in Applications and features.

We look for Internet Explorer in the list of programs.

We select the browser.

Click on Uninstall.

But if we prefer, we can also uninstall it as follows:

We wrote Internet explorer in the search box on the taskbar, Win + S.

in the search box on the taskbar, Win + S. In the result, we display all the options that are shown in the right panel.

Click on Uninstall.

In any of these ways we can uninstall Internet Explorer from Windows 10, now, it is possible that we find that Microsoft’s web browser does not appear in the list of applications available for uninstallation on the Windows 10 Configuration page, in In this case, what we have to do is click on the Programs and features option in the section Configuration options.

This will open the program and features window of the control panel, where it is likely that it will not appear either. If so, click on the option Turn Windows features on or off that appears on the left side and this will open the system characteristics window.

There, we look for Internet Explorer 11, we deactivate the box that appears next to the browser. Automatically we will be shown a window where we are asked if we want to disable the browser. All we have to do is click on Yes to confirm and later on To accept from the Windows Features window.

How to disable IE from command prompt

The different options mentioned above lead us in any case to carry out the same procedure to end the browser, however, this requires that we navigate through the different system options. Therefore, if we want to disable the browser in a more direct way, we can also do it from the command line.

In this way, simply by executing a command we will be able to deactivate Internet Explorer so that it no longer has any interaction in the system. For it:

We open a command prompt or CMD window with administrator permissions.

Then we write the command dism / online / Disable-Feature / FeatureName: Internet-Explorer-Optional-amd64 and press Enter to run.

and press Enter to run. It will automatically proceed with the complete deactivation of Internet Explorer in Windows 10.

If at any time we need to reactivate the browser, we can do it using the command dism / online / Enable-Feature / FeatureName: Internet-Explorer-Optional-amd64.