How to test the Beta versions of your favorite apps from Android

There is a Google option that allows you to try the newest of your favourite apps before launching and here we explain how to do it.

If you consider yourself a fanatic of technology and are also not very patient, you will surely love the idea of ​​trying before all the new updates of your favourite apps. Well, this is possible thanks to Google and its beta versions that you can enjoy long before everyone else.

Applications that are still in test mode, prior to launch, are known as “Beta Versions”, a creation of the same developers to test new apps, solve problems, ask for opinions, among other things.

So, if you want to enjoy the news and features of your favourite games and apps much earlier, do not stop reading.

How to install Beta versions from Android?

Google has provided the opportunity to access different beta versions from apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube; mainly for all those users Android. To do this, you have to follow these simple steps.

1. Enter Google Play Store from your mobile.

2. Browse between categories until you find the option “Early access”. Here you will find all those apps or games that are in development, not yet shown to the public, but you can already install and test them without any commitment.

3. If the app still has free seats, you must click “Join” and ready.

Keep in mind that since they are Beta versions, they may not work perfectly since they are in experimental mode. In addition, not all Beta apps may be available, as they are limited to a certain number of participants as in the case of WhatsApp; you must try your luck and wait for a place.

How to open Beta versions from Android?

Once you chose your app in Beta version and installed it on your smartphone like the previous steps, now is the time to test them; take advantage of that with your Telcel plan Do you have the Double Megas to navigate at all hours and without limit, as well as the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones. To access them you must:

1. Go to Google Play Store.

2. Select the option “Menu” and then “My applications and games”.

3. Now select “Beta” and you will see the list of apps and games that you have available in its Beta version.

How to make comments to improve Beta versions?

This is the main objective for which the beta versions exist; so that users can comment and comment on new apps.

You can do it from Google Play Store, entering the description tab of said application; here you will find an option that says “Private developer feedback” and the section to write and then send your message.

Now that you know this secret within Google Play, don’t hesitate to install your favorite Beta apps before their next updates and releases; You will try new features such as dark mode, new emojis or even tools never seen before.