MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech Giants
Updated:

How to test the Beta versions of your favorite apps from Android

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and other companies join forces: here’s what to do

The world of smartphones is very competitive and it is therefore not very simple to see competing companies collaborate...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

The best top-of-the-range Android smartphones in May 2020

May 2020 continues to prove to be a very interesting month in terms of Android smarpthone releases: we analyze...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There is a Google option that allows you to try the newest of your favourite apps before launching and here we explain how to do it.

Android beta versions
(Photo: Writing)

If you consider yourself a fanatic of technology and are also not very patient, you will surely love the idea of ​​trying before all the new updates of your favourite apps. Well, this is possible thanks to Google and its beta versions that you can enjoy long before everyone else.

Applications that are still in test mode, prior to launch, are known as “Beta Versions”, a creation of the same developers to test new apps, solve problems, ask for opinions, among other things.

So, if you want to enjoy the news and features of your favourite games and apps much earlier, do not stop reading.

How to install Beta versions from Android?

Google has provided the opportunity to access different beta versions from apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube; mainly for all those users Android. To do this, you have to follow these simple steps.

1. Enter Google Play Store from your mobile.

2. Browse between categories until you find the option “Early access”. Here you will find all those apps or games that are in development, not yet shown to the public, but you can already install and test them without any commitment.

Android beta versions Google "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta.jpg 600w, https: // holatelcel .com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / google-play-beta-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-300x300. jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

3. If the app still has free seats, you must click “Join” and ready.

Keep in mind that since they are Beta versions, they may not work perfectly since they are in experimental mode. In addition, not all Beta apps may be available, as they are limited to a certain number of participants as in the case of WhatsApp; you must try your luck and wait for a place.

How to open Beta versions from Android?

Once you chose your app in Beta version and installed it on your smartphone like the previous steps, now is the time to test them; take advantage of that with your Telcel plan Do you have the Double Megas to navigate at all hours and without limit, as well as the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones. To access them you must:

1. Go to Google Play Store.
2. Select the option “Menu” and then “My applications and games”.
3. Now select “Beta” and you will see the list of apps and games that you have available in its Beta version.

Android beta versions Google "width =" 600 "height =" 300 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-2-1.jpg 600w, https : //holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-2-1-300x150.jpg 300w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px

How to make comments to improve Beta versions?

This is the main objective for which the beta versions exist; so that users can comment and comment on new apps.

You can do it from Google Play Store, entering the description tab of said application; here you will find an option that says “Private developer feedback” and the section to write and then send your message.

Android beta versions Google "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-1.jpg 600w, https: / /holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-1-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play- beta-1-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/google-play-beta-1-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
(Photos: Google Play Store)

Now that you know this secret within Google Play, don’t hesitate to install your favorite Beta apps before their next updates and releases; You will try new features such as dark mode, new emojis or even tools never seen before.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi 'unleashed': RedmiBook and Redmi 10X presented in China

Android Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of several devices in Italy, the time has come to talk about the products unveiled by Xiaomi in Chinese territory today...
Read more

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on HiHonor for € 599.90 bundled...
Read more

How to know which apps consume the most battery on your smartphone?

Android Brian Adam - 0
If at any moment you have noticed that the battery of your phone decreases faster, with this trick you will know which app is...
Read more

Pete Lau confirms that we will have cheap OnePlus again

Android Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus began its journey in the market in 2014 with the OnePlus One, despite the fact that the company had been founded a year...
Read more

Having Disney + as an application in the Windows 10

Apps Brian Adam - 0
If you are a Disney + user and want to enjoy the _streaming video platform of the company that created Mickey Mouse from your PC, you...
Read more

Trony launches a new offer on the truly unmissable Samsung soundbar

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
Even today, as usual, it is time for unmissable offers Trony has made a very interesting one for a soundbar developed by Samsung ...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

How to test the Beta versions of your favorite apps from Android

There is a Google option that allows you to try the newest of your favourite apps before launching and...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi 'unleashed': RedmiBook and Redmi 10X presented in China

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of several devices in Italy, the time has come to talk about the products unveiled by Xiaomi in Chinese territory today...
Read more
Latest news

Social media inquiry 'Tik Tok' on dangerous behavior on farm machinery

Brian Adam - 0
Social media 'Tik Tok' say they have set up an inquiry into videos published online and dangerous behavior and trickery on farm machinery. Videos are...
Read more
Latest news

Earthquake tremors during live televised interview with New Zealand PM

Brian Adam - 0
Wellington: The New Zealand Prime Minister's interview was being broadcast live on television when a sudden earthquake shook the region, but Jacinda Arden kept...
Read more
Corona Virus

ECB warns of risk of euro zone explosion

Brian Adam - 0
The institution's semi-annual report on financial stability released Tuesday issued a serious warning. By AFP Fears of an outbreak in the euro area are re-emerging with...
Read more
Laptops

Honor MagicBook 14 today on HiHonor bundled with Honor MagicWatch 2

Brian Adam - 0
To celebrate its release, Honor MagicBook 14, the first PC from HONOR, is from today available for purchase on HiHonor for € 599.90 bundled...
Read more
Android

How to know which apps consume the most battery on your smartphone?

Brian Adam - 0
If at any moment you have noticed that the battery of your phone decreases faster, with this trick you will know which app is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY