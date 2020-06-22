Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
Updated:

How to tell Google Photos which people you want to see in albums

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Is about a relatively recent feature of Google Photos, especially when compared to other image storage programs and videos in which this management of faces was quite widespread, and that allowed us to go directly to see the memories that we have stored of a certain person.

The problem is that When this option was implemented, he did not ask us to manage it in order to see the memories of those people who matter most to us, but (we suppose that applying the famous algorithm) Google Photos chose them for us. So you can imagine the mess that is organized when we enter the album section and we see our boss selected and not our parents.

What We are going to tell you is the method to choose only those faces that we want to be shown within those options of categorization of “faces” that Google Photos has, leaving the others for a hypothetical future in which you want to recover them. So we are going to go to the iOS or Android application. The one you use.

Remove and put faces on albums

Once in Google Photos we tap on our account avatar and select “Photo Settings”. There you will see a good number of functions that we can access but We scroll down the screen until we find “Memories”, which appears just above the “Share” section.

Select faces in Google Photos.

We touch there and a first option will appear to activate or deactivate this “Memories” function and, just below, two selectors for very specific content. We go to “People and Pets” to access the “Hide People” screen. There will appear all the ones you have stored in the cloud, with the occasional repetition depending on the perspective from which the images are taken, and even by age.

As you can see in the screenshots, there are faces that have a blank crossed out eye and others do not. Those that do have this indicator means that they are hidden and they will not appear in the memories section within the albums. So we touch on top of the one that we want to be visible from that moment. Now you are choosing, one by one, the faces that you want to make visible, as well as those that you do not want to be shown and, when you have finished (if you have many memories uploaded in the cloud, dozens will appear), you return to the previous menu to go to the photo library. Remember that you will not have to press any “Ok” or “Save” since every change we make in the faces we want to see is stored instantly.

