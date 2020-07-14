How to team up with Office to edit documents at once

In recent years, collaborative office work tools have proliferated that allow us to be with two or more colleagues updating the same document at the same time. In this way, the work is optimized and the duplications of two people working separately are avoided to later join what they have done in a single Word, Excel, etc.

That has been very well resolved by Google in its G Suite, since the moment we share a document it becomes available to edit to anyone with permissions, so we will see you write at the same time that we do. The problem is that in Office these functions were not so visible since, despite the appeared versions, its old offline heart still beats for many of its functions.

Share by offering different permissions

The first thing to say is that The best way to work as a team with other users is thanks to OneDrive. The Microsoft cloud has recently become very important within the Redmond office suite and the best performance is always obtained from your hand. This is the case of automatic autosave in all documents, as well as the synchronization of changes between Microsoft 365 users (formerly Office 365).

Share folder on OneDrive.

To share a folder with all its content (past, present and future) with other users, just we have to right-click on that folder in which we want others to work. As we said before, we will do it from OneDrive and in the pop-up window we will choose the permissions that we are going to grant, both when editing and providing a possible expiration date. The latter is important if the work has a delivery deadline. By putting it there, you can no longer modify the document from then on.

Set permissions to share.

It is recommended that permission be granted to an email, that is, to another Microsoft 365 user, so that there is no risk that with a simple link that file ends up in the hands that should not. Once the permissions are defined, just touch share and that’s it. The other user will receive an email confirming that they accept the request so, from that moment, all the documents in the same folder will be ready to be edited by two or more users at the same time, who can write, edit or delete the view of all those who are connected to the same text, spreadsheet, etc. In this way, No time is wasted or the work of generating files is duplicated to later make one.