How to take care of the physical and emotional health in this quarantine?

It is essential that while we abide by the rules of safety and cleanliness in our homes, we also remain serene.

By Summa Magazine

For Unity Promotores, the well-being of its clients and collaborators is always the main thing, so it is important that we all abide by the recommendations to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Between them,

staying home during quarantine tops the list.

We know that our country and the world are experiencing an extraordinary situation due to the presence of this virus, but it is so important to abide by the rules of safety and cleanliness, as it is essential to take care of our physical, mental and emotional health during the quarantine period.

According to the World Health Organization, pandemics are health emergencies that cause levels of distress in the population. Therefore, it is understandable that people are subjected to high levels of stress and anxiety, they feel that they are facing a great challenge at the moment and with great uncertainty regarding the future.

Thus, getting used to doing activities outside the home, office jobs, outdoor sports, visiting restaurants or shopping malls, and changing those routines in an abrupt way can be difficult and overwhelming. A large part of anxiety cases are based on worrying about the unknown, since despite having information about the virus, it is not very precise and contributes to generating emotional states such as fear and uncertainty.

The same happens with physical health, since eating habits and exercise routines change. And if stress levels rise, certain conditions may appear.

Therefore, it is essential that while we abide by the safety and cleanliness standards in our homes, we also stay calm and follow certain recommendations to stay stable:

● Establish a schedule to properly inform yourself on official sites. Limit the amount of time you spend reading or reviewing things that don't make you feel better. Choose a specific time to read news.

● It is important to have a schedule to carry out work and leisure activities.

● Find exercise routines at home to stay active and healthy. Try to involve your family so that together they can be distracted in a healthy way.

● It is important to establish an equitable distribution of household chores among all members of the family.

● Carry out activities that you like and that due to lack of time you have not been able to complete. Take the time to learn something new and invest your time in your own growth.

● Maintain moments of privacy, this helps maintain emotional stability.

On the other hand, quarantine is usually an unpleasant and difficult experience for some people, since they must deal with the separation of loved ones, loss of freedom, uncertainty about the state of the epidemic and boredom, are some of the consequences that, sometimes they can have side effects.

Likewise, it is important that everything that is consulted and seen on social networks comes from a supported and reliable source, so as not to generate excess information. Make sure that the information you consult comes from experts and is of value and contribution to all.

An example of this are the health and wellness programs and programs that Unity Promotores has through UnityFit, whose objective is to offer, through its variety of services and technology, individual and corporate guidance and support for habit development. healthy, prevent diseases, promote the integral well-being of the person and promote healthy and productive organizational cultures.