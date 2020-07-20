How to survive the journey to Mars: guide to the dangers of space

In movies, the journey to Mars is simply a formality and the real dangers begin when you land on the red planet. In reality, there are many chances that astronauts will die during the journey and there are many dangers to face. Here is a short survival guide for travel to Mars.

We have told about the difficulties in surviving once we reach the surface of Mars, now we face the problems of the journey itself.

“In missions to Mars, four to six people are locked in a vehicle the size of a camper van for three years, ” explains NASA Human Research Program scientist Leticia Vega in Houston.

Out of the gravitational field, from the atmosphere and from the magnetic field of the Earth, microgravity and radiation they are a big problem. Microgravity allows liquids to rise up to the head, creating vision problems; while some radioactive particles can hit astronauts through their suits, researchers don’t know how dangerous they are but are thought to be potentially carcinogenic.

The length of the mission is another danger. “Going to the moon is like going camping rather than travelling to Mars, ” says Erik Antonsen of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. In addition to the problems of coexistence with the crew and the possible psychological damage of the trip, the duration of the mission exposes the astronauts to accidents and illnesses. Moreover, Mars is 600 times more distant than the Moon and even light-speed transmissions take 20 minutes to reach Earth. If there are any problems, calling Houston is not an option.

“The reality is that if you travel to Mars, there is a high probability that someone will die, ” explains Antonsen. Despite the risks, the USA, Russia and China are planning to send astronauts to the red planet by 2030. With this deadline in mind, scientists are developing new spacesuits and medical kits to allow crew survival.

The development of machines capable of simulating gravity on Earth will be fundamental in order to reduce the physical damage caused by microgravity; the second step is to improve the protective shields and suits of the astronauts so that they are able to shield them better and longer from radiation. Finally, it will be necessary to train astronauts to perform certain medical procedures, in addition to the development of very versatile diagnostic tools suitable for transport on a spacecraft.

Go to Mars it will be a difficult challenge for humanity, but we still have 10 years to guarantee the best chance of survival for the first heroes who land on the red planet.