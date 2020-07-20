Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

How to survive the journey to Mars: guide to the dangers of space

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to survive the journey to Mars: guide to the dangers of space

In movies, the journey to Mars is simply a formality and the real dangers begin when you land on the red planet. In reality, there are many chances that astronauts will die during the journey and there are many dangers to face. Here is a short survival guide for travel to Mars.

We have told about the difficulties in surviving once we reach the surface of Mars, now we face the problems of the journey itself.

In missions to Mars, four to six people are locked in a vehicle the size of a camper van for three years, ” explains NASA Human Research Program scientist Leticia Vega in Houston.

Out of the gravitational field, from the atmosphere and from the magnetic field of the Earth, microgravity and radiation they are a big problem. Microgravity allows liquids to rise up to the head, creating vision problems; while some radioactive particles can hit astronauts through their suits, researchers don’t know how dangerous they are but are thought to be potentially carcinogenic.

The length of the mission is another danger.Going to the moon is like going camping rather than travelling to Mars, ” says Erik Antonsen of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. In addition to the problems of coexistence with the crew and the possible psychological damage of the trip, the duration of the mission exposes the astronauts to accidents and illnesses. Moreover, Mars is 600 times more distant than the Moon and even light-speed transmissions take 20 minutes to reach Earth. If there are any problems, calling Houston is not an option.

The reality is that if you travel to Mars, there is a high probability that someone will die, ” explains Antonsen. Despite the risks, the USA, Russia and China are planning to send astronauts to the red planet by 2030. With this deadline in mind, scientists are developing new spacesuits and medical kits to allow crew survival.

The development of machines capable of simulating gravity on Earth will be fundamental in order to reduce the physical damage caused by microgravity; the second step is to improve the protective shields and suits of the astronauts so that they are able to shield them better and longer from radiation. Finally, it will be necessary to train astronauts to perform certain medical procedures, in addition to the development of very versatile diagnostic tools suitable for transport on a spacecraft.

Go to Mars it will be a difficult challenge for humanity, but we still have 10 years to guarantee the best chance of survival for the first heroes who land on the red planet.

More Articles Like This

What is the Spotify plan that best suits your needs?

Apps Brian Adam -
Just two weeks ago Spotify officially announced that Platform users had a new subscription modality at their disposal, who had his main claim in...
Read more

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Apple Brian Adam -
Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested by users, which is intended...
Read more

Chrome 84 is coming to iOS and Android: do you know all the news it brings?

Android Brian Adam -
This week has been chosen by Google to update its browser on both iOS and Android, so version 84 is already a reality. And...
Read more

The Moto E7 is filtered in some photos that advance its double camera and the Snadpragon 632, among other features

Android Brian Adam -
Last year, Motorola launched the sixth generation of its Moto E family, the most economical and basic of its catalogue. Within it, we met...
Read more

Spotify debuts a new section of "top and trending" podcasts

Apps Brian Adam -
It seems incredible the years that podcasts have been behind them and the relevance that they are acquiring in recent times thanks to the...
Read more

What (and how) are exoskeletons being used in Spanish factories

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
A worker prepares to cover his extremities with an exotraje at the doors of the assembly sector where he works. Although it...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY