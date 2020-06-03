MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsHow to?
How to share the mobile screen and control it from another device

By Brian Adam
How to share the mobile screen and control it from another device

Vysor is an application for computers and mobiles that will be very helpful if you need to share your phone screen without too many complications: with a simple web link, anyone can see your screen remotely and without having to install anything.

There are times when you need to share the phone screen with someone who is far away to teach you how to access a configuration or show you what an app contains, for example. For this, there are numerous ways, generally with a procedure that involves installing an app on your mobile and also on the other person’s phone. What do you want to facilitate the process so that they only have to click on a link to see your screen? Vysor makes it possible.

Share your Android screen with a weblink

Vysor Screen Sharing Remote control of the mobile from a browser
The idea is that someone else can see your phone, and even control it, without having to install anything, also avoiding any configuration: you send a link; the other click on the link and view your Android screen remotely. It’s that simple.

Vysor is a well-known application on Android since it has been giving war for years. Created by Koush, a key ‘dev’ in the Android developer scene, Vysor offers a multitude of control tools thanks to ADB and the computer. But do not think you need to type code to share the screen since the whole process is much easier:

  • Install the Vysor Android app on your Android. You will have to give it permissions so that the app can share the screen and allow remote control of the system.
  • Go to the settings of your mobile, enter the phone information, find the software data and click ten times on ‘Build number‘. Developer settings will have been activated.
  • Enter the new settings and activate the ‘USB debugging‘.
  • Connect your mobile to the computer and open the Vysor website in the desktop browser: https://app.vysor.io/#. You can also use its application for computers, especially if the remote control does not finish working.
  • Click on ‘Connect device‘ and accept access on the screen of your mobile.
  • Press the ‘Share’ button and Vysor will copy the link to access the display on your mobile screen.

Now you just have to share the link with the person you want: you can access your mobile from anywhere in the world (if you enter the link from your mobile you must open the link with ‘Desktop Mode’ enabled). Move around your phone to teach what you want and whoever is online will see the whole process. And it will also be able to use your mobile remotely if you gave Vysor all the necessary permissions.

Vysor Screen Sharing Vysor as a desktop application for Windows

Remember that anyone with the link can access your phone: you should not share it publicly. Vysor is a free application that offers access to screen sharing and remote control. For higher video quality, and extra options, you need Vysor Premium (from $ 2.50 a month), but for the use, we are looking for, free Vysor is more than enough.

