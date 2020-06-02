How to send suggestions to Google Maps without touching the iPhone screen

One of the great achievements that this connected world we live in has brought us is that, Many facets of our daily life can be hung with the “collaborative” poster, In other words, the service can be further improved thanks to the disinterested participation of its users in order to achieve a more up-to-date, operational and useful platform among all.

Ideas like that live apps like Waze, which collect in real time everything that happens to traffic around us with such precision that looking at your screen is like enjoying a photograph of the state of the roads. And although you don’t overdo it for its menus, Google Maps has three-quarters of the same.

Where’s the function?

The problem with Google Maps is that if we ask you to tell us right now where that button is to contribute advice, a change or a notice of a data that appears wrong on the map, surely you will not know where to look (neither do we). What’s more, just the effort to find it will not take away the desire to contribute our grain of sand so that the Mountain View app offers a detail more true to reality. Well, we must tell you that if you have an iPhone, that task will be so simple that you can carry it out at any time and within the menu that you are in within the application, and without touching the smartphone screen.

Submit changes to Google Maps.

Effectively, this function, which has been widely used in iOS for years, is “shake for” And it consists precisely of that: move the phone quickly from one side to the other so that the default function defined by the application is activated. In the operating system it usually works as “undo”, that is, the famous “Ctrl. + Z” of computers to undo an action, although Google Maps has preferred to adapt it.

That is why if you shake the phone when you are in any menu of Google Maps, you can send a comment, a suggestion or a correction to any data that appears on the map. That is, a phone or address poorly indicated, a time that does not correspond to the real one, or a street that is not called as it says in the app. In this way, the headache of going to look for that function within the menus becomes volatile and becomes, almost, an instinctive gesture: “is there an error? Well, we shake and correct”. It’s that simple.

>