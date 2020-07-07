How to see 3D dinosaurs and augmented reality in your own home with your cell phone

Only you are missing! We tell you how to see 3D dinosaurs and augmented reality on your cell phone. There are 10 different species of dinos available.

Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Dilophosaurus, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Pteranodon, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, and Parasaurolophus, which is your favourite? You don’t have to choose just one if you can have them all in your living room… practically. We tell you how to see the 3D dinosaurs of Jurassic World through your device to feel like in the Triassic, the Jurassic or the Cretaceous.

We have seen them in books, in toy stores, in movies, but never before have we seen them in the third dimension or augmented reality with the feeling of having them practice on our side.

Google partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia to make 10 Jurassic World dinosaurs available to netizens on this search engine, whose names are available in 62 different languages.

How to see 3D dinosaurs on Google?

In order to see the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon and Parasaurolophus on any of your devices, all you need is to start searching them on Google.

1. Google the name of the dinosaur you want to see from your cell phone. Take into account that you need an Android7 or higher mobile, or an iPhone with an operating system from iOS11.

2. Swipe down until you reach the small dinosaur image and click on the ‘View in 3D’ option. Among the first results that Google offers, you will find the option with a miniature dinosaur and under its image, it will say ‘See a dinosaur in your space’, just above the ‘View in 3D’ option.

3. If your screen indicates that you move your cell phone a little, do so until you see the augmented reality image of the dinosaur in your house or wherever you are.

4. In addition to seeing them in a large dimension, you can also see them in 3D on your screen and read more about their species in the Jurassic World web domain.

If someone helps you, you can even take a video or photo with your favorite dinosaur.