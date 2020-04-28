Tuesday, April 28, 2020
EntertainmentMoviesTechology
Updated:

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

By Brian Adam
2
0

Block title

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Whatsapp finds vaccine against hoaxes

Limiting forwarding reduces the diffusion of hoaxes by 70% "Lies have very short legs," says the popular saying. Although, hoaxes...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

How many days can we leave the car parked without being fined

There are many people who do not have a garage and must leave the car parked on the street,...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Renault will restart its activity this week

On April 29, the factories of Renault of Bodywork and Assembly of Valladolid and Palencia will resume the activity,...
Read more
Smart DevicesBrian Adam - 0

The Chinese version of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite improves in features: the Mi 10 Youth Edition arrives

Xiaomi had summoned us today to know a new version of their Mi 10 family. This time they wanted...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Disney prepares a series of Star Wars far from the Skywalkers and Mandalorians

Disney has a mine with Star Wars and, in addition to the big screen, they can exploit it on...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Killing Eve and Ana are some of the best series on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video for this weekend

Sports, mystery, comedies, this weekend we have many alternatives to enjoy a good series on television. Here is our...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Trump’s short scare

<img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/img_5ea75ecbb772e.jpg" alt="The Californian beach of Huntington filled up this weekend without the bathers appearing to fear...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

How to remove series and movies from your "keep watching" list on Netflix

The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees.

You just have to create a different profile so that parents and children can differentiate what each one is seeing. Even if you don’t ask us why, but from time to time strange things appear from series or movies that tell us to keep watching when, do you remember the moment when you gave the play?

It has happened to all of us that we do not understand why “Space Jam” appears to us as “keep watching” if we never start it. So for those cases, and many others, we have the alternative of purging that list that the platform keeps throughout the months and years. Now, do you know how to do it on your mobiles? Remember that through the web it was possible to manage it without problems.

At the moment in beta

To this day, releases Official Netflix iOS and Android do not allow removing these contents from the “Keep Watching” list, but they do allow the betas that are available on the internet. First of all, remember that these APK sources (in the case of Android) take them with the utmost care and that you only resort to those that are verified, such as the ecosystem created around APK Mirror.

Netlfix, how to remove content from
Netlfix, how to remove content from

Having said that, it should be borne in mind that You have this function available in version 7.55 of Netflix for Android and that you can download to later install it on the terminal thanks to the APK Mirror Installer (from the Play Store). We recommend you uninstall the app before putting the new one in the terminal. Once the process is finished, we will only have to access to see that the “Keep watching” list offers us a new function.

You can access it by clicking on the three vertical dots that appear at the bottom right of each title within the list and that, when pressed, will offer us a new menu with many options. One of them is the “Delete from row” to make it disappear.

As you can see, this new menu allows us to manage some important details that we would have access to if we entered the main page of the content, thus saving us time.

As we say, It is not yet available in the official iOS and Android stores but it is available in the betas that can be installed. So keep that in mind, when the time comes update finally, we can enjoy it without resorting to these downloads and APKs, which, as reliable as they are, always generate mistrust.

- Advertisement -

Block title

RELATED ARTICLES

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

Social Networks Brian Adam - 0
If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only has travel stopped and the...
Read more

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Fashion And Beauty Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Smart Devices Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more

Block title

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Airbnb will ask for 24 hours between rentals along with its new hygiene requirements

If there is a sector that has been especially damaged by the coronavirus crisis, this has been tourism. Not only...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla could create a flat rate for its full autopilot service

Brian Adam - 0
Since last year we have been learning about Elon Musk's interest in taking his cars to the next level of self-driving functions, with important...
Read more
Automobile

This Chinese manufacturer challenges Tesla ensuring that its cars have more autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
From China, the automobile sector is being greatly strengthened. They know that the situation is ideal given the expected growth in sales in their...
Read more
Smart Devices

With the TUF Gaming A15, Asus brings gaming laptops at lower prices

Brian Adam - 0
Asus has announced the launch of the TUF Gaming A15, your new gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, graphs up NVIDIA...
Read more
Fashion And Beauty

Make up virtually or remove wrinkles in all your video conferences

Brian Adam - 0
Teleworking imposed by confinement on account of the coronavirus crisis has caused all the meetings that we now have are carried out telematically In such...
Read more
Smart Devices

Casio puts on sale an edition of its legendary NASA-inspired G-SHOCK

Brian Adam - 0
NASA has held celebrations since last year on account of the arrival of man on the Moon, since in July 2019 the 50th anniversary...
Read more
Entertainment

How to remove series and movies from your keep watching list on Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees. You...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...
El Valencia informa de cinco positivos por coronavirus

Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

Brian Adam - 0
Valencia reports five positives for coronavirus

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.