- Advertisement -

The great virtue that platforms like Netflix have is that it is possible to separate the history from everything that each family member sees.

You just have to create a different profile so that parents and children can differentiate what each one is seeing. Even if you don’t ask us why, but from time to time strange things appear from series or movies that tell us to keep watching when, do you remember the moment when you gave the play?

It has happened to all of us that we do not understand why “Space Jam” appears to us as “keep watching” if we never start it. So for those cases, and many others, we have the alternative of purging that list that the platform keeps throughout the months and years. Now, do you know how to do it on your mobiles? Remember that through the web it was possible to manage it without problems.

At the moment in beta

To this day, releases Official Netflix iOS and Android do not allow removing these contents from the “Keep Watching” list, but they do allow the betas that are available on the internet. First of all, remember that these APK sources (in the case of Android) take them with the utmost care and that you only resort to those that are verified, such as the ecosystem created around APK Mirror.

Netlfix, how to remove content from

Having said that, it should be borne in mind that You have this function available in version 7.55 of Netflix for Android and that you can download to later install it on the terminal thanks to the APK Mirror Installer (from the Play Store). We recommend you uninstall the app before putting the new one in the terminal. Once the process is finished, we will only have to access to see that the “Keep watching” list offers us a new function.

You can access it by clicking on the three vertical dots that appear at the bottom right of each title within the list and that, when pressed, will offer us a new menu with many options. One of them is the “Delete from row” to make it disappear.

As you can see, this new menu allows us to manage some important details that we would have access to if we entered the main page of the content, thus saving us time.

As we say, It is not yet available in the official iOS and Android stores but it is available in the betas that can be installed. So keep that in mind, when the time comes update finally, we can enjoy it without resorting to these downloads and APKs, which, as reliable as they are, always generate mistrust.