How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats, for example, they end up in the cloud and Although today they are funny, over the years they do not cease to be a constant interference with family memories. It’s about the memes, which end up invading everything and accumulate in such a way that when they have to be deleted, the task becomes a mess.

In addition, it does not help that the Google app changes every so often so many procedures, menus and functions are no longer in force. And precisely, in the last days, We have seen how the Photos app of the Mountain View has been updated compacting some functions that were previously found within other menus or tabs.

Let’s delete ‘memes’

The memes are still graphic jokes that serve to illustrate a situation or give an opinion about a feeling that invades us, of joy, sadness, etc. So the normal thing is that Google Photos detects them as if they were screenshots that is, graphic elements obtained from an image that we have stored on our phone. Hence, to search them all, we have to go to that search criteria.

Delete ‘memes’ and captures from your Google Photos.

As you know, the old five tabs at the bottom of Google Photos are now three, so we go to the one that appears right in the middle, that of the search magnifying glass. Playing there you will see an endless battery of criteria that are used by the app to allow us to access memory more quickly. We are going to focus on “Screenshots”. So we touch there and we will enter all those that the platform has detected, organized by date.

Now it only remains to choose one at a time, or complete dates, to delete them. Say that possibly Some memes escape the control of Google’s algorithm, due to its photorealistic appearance or whatever. In those cases, it will be more difficult to detect them, but at least the bulk of all of them we can remove so that they stop bothering. You can also archive them, allowing you to remove them from your main timeline view of the photos and videos that you store in the cloud.

Although we have told you how to remove those memes or content that are useless, you can dive in the many alternatives that Google Photos offers in this redesigned search section. You will see all kinds of criteria to find those memories that you want to bring to the present.