And because everything in this life is possible, this is how you can recover deleted chats from WhatsApp by mistake, whether or not it was your intention.

It has happened to all of us, we send, mark and delete contacts and messages without really having the intention. The first lesson, before I tell you how to recover a WhatsApp chat deleted by mistake It is advisable to always pay close attention to the recipients of your messages, as well as to back them up so as not to lose valuable information, photos or videos.

Currently, we use WhatsApp practically for everything, it started as a messaging system that has practically put aside text messages, but now we use it to make video calls with our friends and family in other countries, to exchange photos, videos, make groups with all family members and even to work.

Sometimes there can be so many chats that we have that it is difficult to handle so much information and be aware of all the notifications. Leaving our friends unintended is more common than what happens because we are not in the habit of checking the cell phone when we can answer carefully. So for many, it is easier to delete the chats that we do not usually see frequently to accommodate the chats or groups that are more active.

Oops! Within that task of eliminating chats that you don’t care much about, did you delete the chat with your sister or your best friend? The solution is easy, and all you have to do is recover the chat without backup. We tell you how to do it.

Automatic backups

This app is smarter than you think, as this app automatically backs up your chats while connected and stores them locally on your phone, without the need to back up to iCloud or Google Drive.

The backup is done daily and the files are kept for a week, so you will have seven backups on your phone for each day of the week. Consider that if you take more days you will no longer be able to recover the deleted chats.

What if I don’t have backup activated?

Accessing the backup when you don’t have a backup is not so easy; Unlike the backups that we know where we simply select the action and wait for the chats to regenerate and with it their content, in this case, you have to follow these instructions.

Open the file explorer on your smartphone.

Find the WhatsApp folder and then in the ‘Databases’ subfolder.

When you have renamed it, replace it with the file that already had that name.

At this point, the latest WhatsApp backup will have been changed to the one you wanted.

Now you must reinstall WhatsApp, or delete the data and cache to log in again and the last backup stored locally, that is, on your phone, is restored.