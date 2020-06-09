Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

How to recover a WhatsApp chat deleted by mistake

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

And because everything in this life is possible, this is how you can recover deleted chats from WhatsApp by mistake, whether or not it was your intention.

If you regret deleting a chat and you do not have a backup, you can solve it. * Photo: Writing

It has happened to all of us, we send, mark and delete contacts and messages without really having the intention. The first lesson, before I tell you how to recover a WhatsApp chat deleted by mistake It is advisable to always pay close attention to the recipients of your messages, as well as to back them up so as not to lose valuable information, photos or videos.

Currently, we use WhatsApp practically for everything, it started as a messaging system that has practically put aside text messages, but now we use it to make video calls with our friends and family in other countries, to exchange photos, videos, make groups with all family members and even to work.

Sometimes there can be so many chats that we have that it is difficult to handle so much information and be aware of all the notifications. Leaving our friends unintended is more common than what happens because we are not in the habit of checking the cell phone when we can answer carefully. So for many, it is easier to delete the chats that we do not usually see frequently to accommodate the chats or groups that are more active.

Oops! Within that task of eliminating chats that you don’t care much about, did you delete the chat with your sister or your best friend? The solution is easy, and all you have to do is recover the chat without backup. We tell you how to do it.

Automatic backups

This app is smarter than you think, as this app automatically backs up your chats while connected and stores them locally on your phone, without the need to back up to iCloud or Google Drive.

The backup is done daily and the files are kept for a week, so you will have seven backups on your phone for each day of the week. Consider that if you take more days you will no longer be able to recover the deleted chats.

What if I don’t have backup activated?

  • Accessing the backup when you don’t have a backup is not so easy; Unlike the backups that we know where we simply select the action and wait for the chats to regenerate and with it their content, in this case, you have to follow these instructions.
  • Open the file explorer on your smartphone.
  • Find the WhatsApp folder and then in the ‘Databases’ subfolder.
  • When you have renamed it, replace it with the file that already had that name.
    At this point, the latest WhatsApp backup will have been changed to the one you wanted.

Now you must reinstall WhatsApp, or delete the data and cache to log in again and the last backup stored locally, that is, on your phone, is restored.

More Articles Like This

Chrome for Android tests a new bar to improve form autocompletion

Apps Brian Adam -
If you make many online purchases through Chrome surely you know his auto-complete addresses and payment methods. The browser allows us to complete a...
Read more

MediaWorld, the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone discounted by 140 euros for a few hours

Mobile Brian Adam -
After describing Samsung Week (which also points to televisions), let's go back to analyze the technological discounts of the well-known MediaWorld chain. This time,...
Read more

How many dating app people should you meet before you find love?

Apps Brian Adam -
Maybe this quarantine is your chance to find love through dating apps and what better than to know this scientific fact. (Photo: Writing) Letters, dates and...
Read more

Huawei P Smart S arrives: Kirn 710, Emui 10.1 but no Google app

Android Brian Adam -
Huawei today announced the new HUAWEI P Smart S. It is the latest addition to the beloved P Smart series and the HUAWEI P...
Read more

Immune submerged by negative reviews, but users get angry with the wrong app

Apps Brian Adam -
Immuni is active today in four Italian regions and according to what was stated by Minister Pisani and Commissioner Arcuri, it has already been...
Read more

Sony: the new Full HD LED 4K HDR XH90 TVs in June

Electronics Brian Adam -
A few weeks after the publication of the European prices of Sony's XH90 TVs, the Japanese giant has announced that the new series of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to recover a WhatsApp chat deleted by mistake

And because everything in this life is possible, this is how you can recover deleted chats from WhatsApp by...
Read more
Apps

Chrome for Android tests a new bar to improve form autocompletion

Brian Adam -
If you make many online purchases through Chrome surely you know his auto-complete addresses and payment methods. The browser allows us to complete a...
Read more
Mobile

MediaWorld, the Huawei Nova 5T smartphone discounted by 140 euros for a few hours

Brian Adam -
After describing Samsung Week (which also points to televisions), let's go back to analyze the technological discounts of the well-known MediaWorld chain. This time,...
Read more
Apps

How many dating app people should you meet before you find love?

Brian Adam -
Maybe this quarantine is your chance to find love through dating apps and what better than to know this scientific fact. (Photo: Writing) Letters, dates and...
Read more
Android

Huawei P Smart S arrives: Kirn 710, Emui 10.1 but no Google app

Brian Adam -
Huawei today announced the new HUAWEI P Smart S. It is the latest addition to the beloved P Smart series and the HUAWEI P...
Read more
Apps

Immune submerged by negative reviews, but users get angry with the wrong app

Brian Adam -
Immuni is active today in four Italian regions and according to what was stated by Minister Pisani and Commissioner Arcuri, it has already been...
Read more
Electronics

Sony: the new Full HD LED 4K HDR XH90 TVs in June

Brian Adam -
A few weeks after the publication of the European prices of Sony's XH90 TVs, the Japanese giant has announced that the new series of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: