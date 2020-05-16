how to record whatsapp calls

There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available for iOS and Android.

Take advantage of all the tools you provide us WhatsApp it is very useful, especially in this time of being at home; since it gives you the possibility to share files, photos, audios, videos and more, all in a matter of moments. Now you can be in a meeting or at a party through group video calls and call your friends, but did you know that there is a trick to record WhatsApp calls? It is very easy, here we explain how to do it.

Record a WhatsApp call It can be useful, for example, when you are being taught a job instruction, when your friends are explaining a trick to your favorite video game, or even when your mom is sharing a delicious recipe with you. Remember that your contact must be aware whenever you are saving the call and authorize it. Now that you know this, write down the steps to do it.

Two ways to record WhatsApp calls

Record screen

One option is to use the native screen recording of your cell phone, which will allow you to record sound and images.

Consider that it will be recorded in MP4 format and video, but you can convert that clip into MP3 format using an additional app.

Use the Cube ACR app

You can download Cube ACR from Google Play and Apple Store. The app is free in trial mode and if you want more options, choose the premium subscription charged to your Telcel Invoice.

Download and open Cube ACR

Grants the corresponding permissions

When you start a call, the app will automatically open asking you if you want to record it.

It is very simple and practical! Also, remember that if you have Friend Kit, WhatsApp and your social networks are unlimited.

If you want to know more tips like these, keep an eye on the HolaTelcel notes and surprise all your friends with all your knowledge in technology.