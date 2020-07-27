How to record calls on Android 10

Record a call It can be, as long as legality allows it, very useful in some specific cases. The problem is that Google has been restricting and sticking the wheels to the recording of calls from Android 9 Pie.

If you want to record calls, it is best to use Android Oreo or earlier, although these versions are starting to get a little old today. If your mobile has Android 10 or higher, it is still possible to record calls in some cases, even if it is at a lower quality. We will see several alternatives to record calls on Android 10 worth trying.

Can your mobile record calls?

Native recording in the Google Phone app (under test) Native recording in the Google Phone app (under test)

If you have Android 10 and want to record calls, the best thing that can happen to you is that the recording is integrated into the phone application. The mode varies from layer to layer, although the most common is that a record button appears in the interface of the phone app when you have a call in progress.

Please note that some layers of customization include recording of calls in some regions and not in others or in old versions and not in the most modern ones. With so many variables, the easiest thing is to make a call and see if the record button is displayed or not.

Android has greatly limited the ability of third-party applications to record calls, but those limits do not apply to pre-installed apps, who do not need to adhere to Google Play policies and may have special access. Therefore, the best thing that can happen to you is that your mobile includes this standard feature.

The best thing that can happen to you is that your mobile includes the recording of serial calls in your dialer

On the other hand, the recording of calls requires mobile hardware and software support, because not all mobiles allow an application to use the microphone if it is already in use by another application -as happens during a call. All these factors influence the success or not of call recording.

Also, remember that you must at all times follow the legal regulations of your country In terms of recording calls and even if it was not required in your specific case, it is always a good idea to inform the other person that you are recording the call.

Option 1: with ACR

There are two big names that sound every time we talk about call recording on Android: ACR and Cube ACR. The first of them is a very popular application that is quite to the point. After installing it you should grant all necessary permissions, which are not few before you can start using it.

Keep in mind that if you are on Android 10, it is very likely that the version of Google Play will not help you to record calls, since the developer has been forced to disable some functions that Google no longer allows. If this is your case, you will need the UnChained version, which you can download from APKMirror.

The UnChained version of ACR includes an accessibility service with which the application can read the phone number of the caller, and has a greater probability of success than the capada version available on Google Play.

For the rest, the use of the application is extremely simple, since you do not need to do absolutely anything except answer calls or make calls. The application activates in the background (you can see in the notification that you are recording) and for the recording as soon as you cut the call.

If everything went well, you can see the recording in the application. Keep in mind that starting with Android 9, the most that most recording applications aspire to is record using the mobile microphone. That is, you will hear something low to the interlocutor if you do not use the hands-free mode. The quality is not great, but unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done for the time being. A good tip is to make sure you are in a quiet place before you start recording.

Call recording – ACR Developer: NLL

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

Option 2: with Cube ACR

If for whatever reason you have not been successful with ACR, you can try Cube ACR, another extremely popular call recorder application. The process is very similar to the one we saw before, first granting a good series of permissions: Many of them mandatory and others optional if you want additional functions (such as knowing where you were when they called you).

As with ACR, some of these permits require that activate an accessibility service, to which is added the permission to show itself superimposed on other applications. This is so because Cube ACR shows a record button that allows you to activate recording whenever you want.

The default Cube ACR setting is that will start recording as soon as you pick up the phone or call someone, so you don’t need to do anything else. If you prefer to record manually, you can change this setting from the settings. From the floating button that is displayed during a call, you can also start and stop the recording or deactivate the recordings for this number.

When you finish recording and if everything went well, you can watch the recording on the Cube ACR main screen, including the phone number you have called and with the possibility of playing it faster.

An advantage of Cube ACR over ACR is that it has more options that can be useful if you are not having much success in recording a call. Since the recording settings, you can choose different audio sources of the recording to try other methods. There is no guarantee that a configuration other than the default will be more successful, but it is a good alternative to stand idly by, if all methods are giving you an error.

As we mentioned before, hardware plays an important role in the compatibility -or not- with the recording of calls, so that if none of the previous methods has worked for you, your mobile phone may not be physically capable of carrying out the function. Good luck.