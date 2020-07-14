Tech NewsAppsCommunicationEditor's PickHow to?
How to recognize fake audio on WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Could that audio you received tell the truth and nothing but the truth?

Many times we receive audios because this option is much more practical than writing long messages, but what happens to those who do not know its origin and are not sure of its origin? Fortunately for this there are ways to recognize fake or fake audio on WhatsApp.

cómo reconocer un audio falso en WhatsApp

According to the Digital 2020 Report published by We Are Social in conjunction with Hootsuite, one of the most used applications to spread false information – false images, news, videos and audios – is WhatsApp.

Forwarded?

There are many times that we receive a file from a trusted contact but this indicates that it has been “forwarded”. If the audio you heard input is already a bit implausible, alarming or does not detail the source that supports certain information, and is forwarded, you may suspect that the audio is not real.

Track the original source

The first step would be to directly ask the person who sent you the audio, what is its origin, who sent it, or if you have any certainty that this information is real.
In this way, there are thousands of files and audios circulating on WhatsApp that have been forwarded an infinity of occasions, so knowing the origin of these is practically impossible, so the best thing to do is stop forwarding them to stop that chain.

Corroborates with additional sources

If you have any doubt, the next step you should take into account is to search your preferred Internet browser for the same information. In this way, your search engine will throw you, in most cases, dozens of results. Look at the media that you consult and lean towards those that are renowned. In these many times, the information is denied. So you can be sure that if such a national newspaper addresses that an audio is being broadcast that talks about something false, now you can be sure of this.

So, when you verify that an audio or news is false, share it on WhatsApp with your contacts, because remember that you can use this app unlimitedly with your Telcel Max No Limit Plan.

Read also: So you can send WhatsApps without touching the screen of your cell phone

Also, keep in mind that there are many programs that allow you to edit audio content, modify its order and intention, even with the voice of such a character.

Now you know how to help your friends, family and acquaintances to discern a real fake audio and not spread the same information.

